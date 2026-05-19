Morez Johnson Stays in NBA Draft, Ending Time at Michigan

Michigan forward Morez Johnson announced Tuesday that he will remain in the 2026 NBA Draft, ending his time in Ann Arbor after helping lead the Wolverines to a national championship during one of the most dominant seasons in program history.

Johnson confirmed the decision following a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, where he emerged as one of the biggest risers in the draft process. The 6-foot-9 sophomore impressed scouts with his athletic testing, length, and defensive versatility after a breakout season under Michigan head coach Dusty May.

“I am excited to chase my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA,” Johnson said in a statement. “Every stop along my journey has prepared me for this moment, and I’m extremely grateful.”

Johnson started all 40 games for Michigan during the Wolverines’ 37-3 national championship season. He averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 62.3% from the field, earning All-Big Ten honors and a spot on the conference All-Defensive Team. He became a centerpiece of Michigan’s dominant frontcourt alongside Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg as the Wolverines rolled to a Big Ten regular-season title with a conference-record 19-1 mark.

Michigan entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and capped its run with a 69-63 victory over Connecticut in the national championship game, securing the program’s second national title. Johnson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the championship victory and recorded nine double-doubles throughout the season.

Johnson transferred to Michigan after spending his freshman season at Illinois and quickly became one of the most important players on May’s roster. He credited May and the Michigan staff for helping elevate his game during his lone season with the Wolverines.

“From day one, Coach May told us he was going to help develop us on and off the court, and the goal was to win a national championship,” Johnson said. “We accomplished that mission.”

Johnson leaves Michigan with his stock continuing to rise ahead of the draft. He is projected as a first-round selection and potential lottery pick after helping lead one of the most successful teams in school history.