Skip to main content
Michigan
Join Now

Michigan Recruits React to Kyle Whittingham’s Hiring

Screenshot 2025-06-30 at 12.42.23 pmby: Aidan Sen5 hours agoaidansen123
ivan-maisel-utahs-spotlight-is-deserved-could-lead-to-more-opportunities-for-kyle-whittingham
Kyle Whittingham (PHOTO: Djansezian/Getty Images)

After Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham on Friday, much of the immediate reaction centered on what the move could mean for the current roster. However, a head coaching change also carries significant weight on the recruiting trail. For prospects considering the Wolverines, clarity at the top was a crucial step, and now that the search has concluded, several recruits are beginning to weigh what Whittingham’s arrival could mean for their own recruitment.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Maize & Blue Review
+
+
One subscription: The best Michigan Wolverines coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.