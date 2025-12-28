Michigan Recruits React to Kyle Whittingham’s Hiring
After Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham on Friday, much of the immediate reaction centered on what the move could mean for the current roster. However, a head coaching change also carries significant weight on the recruiting trail. For prospects considering the Wolverines, clarity at the top was a crucial step, and now that the search has concluded, several recruits are beginning to weigh what Whittingham’s arrival could mean for their own recruitment.