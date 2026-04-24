REPORT: Michigan set to hire former Bill Belichick right-hand man Berj Najarian in assistant GM role
Michigan continues to round out its backroom staff with general manager Dave Peloquin, who is set to make a splashy hire and has been credited as a key figure during Bill Belichick’s tenure in New England.
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, U-M is set to hire Berj Najarian as an assistant GM of strategy. He will be responsible for contracts and strategy under Peloquin and his revamped backroom staff.
He has been described as Belichick’s right-hand man throughout his 24-year tenure with the Patriots. Upon Belichick’s departure from New England, he joined former Patriots coach Bill O’Brien as the program’s Chief of Staff in 2024.
He was a beloved member of the Patriots staff by coaches and players alike. Najarian is a key figure with the franchise and the most trusted member of Belichick’s staff.
Najarian left the Eagles program in December 2025 and, despite connections, did not join Belichick’s staff at North Carolina.
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