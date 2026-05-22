Respect Lost: Michigan, Urban Meyer and Hypocrisy in College Football

Urban Meyer isn't wrong. Michigan has lost some respect nationally in recent years. That’s what happens when a program that often positions itself as college football’s moral compass is instead buried in what feels like endless scandal headlines. Some of those stories deserved nuance that they didn't get, while some absolutely deserved outrage. Some deserved both. But when Meyer says Michigan has “lost respect,” the immediate reaction isn’t outrage at the statement itself. It’s a reminder of who said it.