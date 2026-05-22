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Respect Lost: Michigan, Urban Meyer and Hypocrisy in College Football

71F2D47D-A8FB-4317-A6CB-CDB07466C09Aby: Trevor McCue1 hour agoTrevorMcCue
Urban Meyer
Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer walks the field after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Urban Meyer isn't wrong. Michigan has lost some respect nationally in recent years. That’s what happens when a program that often positions itself as college football’s moral compass is instead buried in what feels like endless scandal headlines. Some of those stories deserved nuance that they didn't get, while some absolutely deserved outrage. Some deserved both. But when Meyer says Michigan has “lost respect,” the immediate reaction isn’t outrage at the statement itself. It’s a reminder of who said it.

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