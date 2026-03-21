Ron Bellamy returns to Michigan in front-office role

Michigan is still looking to fill out its front-office staff under new general manager Dave Peloquin and is bringing back a familiar name to fill a unique front-office role with the football program.

Sources have informed Maize & Blue Review that former U-M assistant and wide receiver Ron Bellamy is coming back to Ann Arbor to take on a recruiting and NIL role.

According to those familiar with the discussions, Bellamy’s role has been discussed as a recruiting and NIL liaison for the football program, which will allow him to be on the road recruiting on behalf of the program. Initially brought to our attention as a role focused on the Midwest, it appears his role and responsibilities could evolve over time, potentially making him responsible for the entire country.

Bellamy was not retained by the new U-M staff under head coach Kyle Whittingham, who hired Micah Simon as wide receivers coach.

Former head coach Jim Harbaugh hired Bellamy from West Bloomfield High School as safeties coach in 2021 before taking over the receiver position in 2022. Sherrone Moore retained Bellamy on staff in 2024, concluding his coaching stint in 2025.

Bellamy also played wide receiver with the Wolverines from 1999 to 2002.

During his time in Ann Arbor, Bellamy was known as a strong recruiter, making numerous inroads not only in the state of Michigan but states like Louisiana and Texas as well.

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