Salesi Moa Commits to Michigan at Polynesian Bowl

Salesi Moa, one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2026 class, officially committed to the University of Michigan on Friday evening during the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu.

The elite athlete — a top 60 recruit in the 2026 class and widely regarded as one of the top versatile players in the cycle before his commitment — will technically transfer to Michigan after enrolling early at Utah.

Moa’s recruiting journey has been one of the more intriguing sagas of the cycle. Originally a Tennessee pledge last summer, he flipped to Utah on signing day and even enrolled early with the Utes in December. However, Michigan hired former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and several assistants — including offensive coordinator Jason Beck, wide receiver coach Micah Simon, and Moa’s uncle, defensive line coach Lewis Powell — Moa entered the transfer portal and signaled his intention to commit elsewhere.

Michigan’s previous coaching staff recruited Moa, viewing him primarily as a defensive talent, while Tennessee and Utah both pursued him as a wide receiver. With key Utah assistants now on the Wolverines’ staff, Moa expressed confidence that Michigan will allow him to pursue his offensive aspirations, aligning with his long-term preference to play at wide receiver at the next level.

The commitment adds a dynamic playmaker to Michigan’s recruiting class and underscores the early impact of the new coaching regime’s connections and recruiting momentum. Moa’s versatility — capable of contributing on both sides of the ball — gives the Wolverines flexibility as they look to maximize his unique talent in Ann Arbor.