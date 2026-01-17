Salesi Moa to Michigan: Why He Should Play Wide Receiver

It's not often you can add players with near–five-star ceilings who already know the staff, the system, and the expectations. Salesi Moa fits all three. The former Utah commit enrolled early, but has now transferred to Michigan and followed head coach Kyle Whittingham, offensive coordinator Jason Beck, wide receivers coach Micah Simon, and his uncle, defensive line coach Lewis Powell to Ann Arbor. That level of continuity and comfort matters, especially for a player whose recruitment revolved around role clarity. Michigan, under former head coach Sherrone Moor,e was a finalist out of high school, but the Wolverines finished behind Tennessee and Utah largely because Moa wanted an offensive opportunity while Michigan was recruiting him on defense.