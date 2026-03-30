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Sizing Up the Portal: Two Big Men Who Fit Michigan’s 2026–27 Roster

Screenshot 2025-06-30 at 12.42.23 pmby: Aidan Sen1 hour agoaidansen123
NCAA Basketball: Charlotte at Memphis
Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) handles the ball against Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Michigan’s frontcourt picture is far from settled as the Wolverines head into the 2026–27 season. With the starting center spot still up for grabs and young bigs Malick Kordel and Marcus Moller better suited for developmental roles, the transfer portal looms large. Two early entrants, Charlotte standout Anton Bonke and Northwestern freshman Cade Bennerman, stand out as intriguing fits who could help solidify Dusty May’s rotation in Ann Arbor.

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