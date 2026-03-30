Sizing Up the Portal: Two Big Men Who Fit Michigan’s 2026–27 Roster

Michigan’s frontcourt picture is far from settled as the Wolverines head into the 2026–27 season. With the starting center spot still up for grabs and young bigs Malick Kordel and Marcus Moller better suited for developmental roles, the transfer portal looms large. Two early entrants, Charlotte standout Anton Bonke and Northwestern freshman Cade Bennerman, stand out as intriguing fits who could help solidify Dusty May’s rotation in Ann Arbor.