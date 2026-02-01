Sweepstakes: Michigan's epic weekend includes sweeps over Michigan State, Ohio State

It was quite the weekend to be a Michigan fan, as Friday through Sunday saw key wins against both Michigan State and Ohio State across various sports, with rivalry fodder firmly established in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future.

Winning is one thing, but doing so in impressive fashion is another as sports like basketball and hockey completed sweeps over their bitter rivals.

Let’s take a look at how the weekend broke down for the Wolverines.

Men’s Basketball beats MSU at Breslin for the first time since 2018

After being swept by the Spartans last season, Dusty May got his first victory over Tom Izzo on Friday in an 83-71 contest against the Spartans, which featured the highest-ranked match-up between the two programs in the history of the rivalry.

It appeared, at first, that U-M would cruise to an easy victory after taking an 18-point lead heading into halftime, but whatever Izzo said during halftime clearly worked as the Spartans fought back and eventually took the lead from the Wolverines.

However, the Spartans’ lead was short-lived, lasting a total of 24 seconds, as the Wolverines flexed its muscles and took over the rest of the way thanks to contributions from both Elliot Cadeau and Yaxel Lendeborg.

The victory stops the bleeding over an MSU program that has gotten the better of the Wolverines of late, but, more importantly, U-M was able to snap its losing streak at the Breslin Center, winning for the first time since 2018.

Women’s Basketball victorious over MSU in overtime thriller

Not to be outdone, the U-M women’s basketball program also won inside a sold-out Breslin Center, remaining undefeated in overtime games this season, defeating the Spartans 94-91 on Sunday.

Like the men’s program, the Wolverines won the contest that featured the highest-ranked matchup in the rivalry’s history.

There was not much room for error for either program in regulation, as it was a back-and-forth contest all game long. A late three by Syla Swords would stretch a small lead to four points with under a minute to play. The Spartans fought back and capitalized on empty U-M possessions in the final minute, tying things up with 5.3 seconds left in the game.

On the final possession, U-M turned the ball over with a chance to win, with MSU’s half-court heave rimming out, leaving things tied at 81 heading into overtime.

U-M would go on to dominate the opening minutes of overtime, rattling off 10-straight points after MSU struck first. Despite MSU clawing its way back into the contest once more, U-M was able to convert opportunities at the free-throw line to secure a massive win for the program, 94-91.

Guards Mila Hollaway and Olivia Olson had impressive performances, as Holloway’s 26 points and Olson’s 23 were crucial contributions. Swords added 15 points of her own to pace the Wolverines.

Michigan Hockey sweeps Ohio State

U-M hockey continues its winning ways this season with a weekend sweep of the Buckeyes in Columbus on Friday and Saturday.

Friday night’s game was a high-scoring affair as captain T.J. Hughes contributed two goals in a 6-4 victory over the Buckeyes in a game that featured four ties and five lead changes.

The third period was a crucial one for the Wolverines, scoring two goals in the final period to put the game to rest as the two teams were tied at 4 goals apiece heading into the third period.

It was the second period that could be described as nothing but chaotic.

After taking a 1-1 tie into the second, the Wolverines would score the go-ahead goal in the first minute of the period as both teams traded goals and leads throughout the period, with U-M tying things up at 4 with less than a minute to go in the second period.

Sophomore sensation Will Horcoff scored his 20th goal of the season in the first period, reaching the milestone in 25 games. According to U-M, Horcoff is the 11th player in program history to reach the 20-goal plateau in a season.

Saturday’s game was much more intense as things went south for the Wolverines in a hurry during the third period, as the Wolverines would see a 2-goal lead in the third period quickly evaporate thanks to two quick strikes from the Buckeyes in the final 6 minutes of regulation.

Junior forward Nick Moldenhauer scored in the overtime period, his second of the game and first multi-scoring game of his career, to complete the sweep over the Buckeyes and improve the Wolverines’ overtime record to 4-0 this season. U-M secured its fifth road sweep of the season.