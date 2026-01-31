Takeaways: Michigan snaps Breslin Center losing streak with 83-71 win over Michigan State

Another game, another top 10 victory for the Michigan basketball program this week, as the Wolverines defeated No. 7 Michigan State 83-71 on Friday, winning at the Breslin Center for the first time since 2018.

The Wolverines are coming off a hard-fought victory against No. 5 Nebraska on Tuesday and had to earn another victory the hard way against the Spartans, as U-M saw an 18-point halftime lead evaporate despite leading for almost the entire game.

Below are three takeaways from the Wolverines’ win.

1. Finding a way to win

It was a tale of two halves for U-M after the first 20 minutes, as you would be hard-pressed to find anything to complain about with the Wolverines taking an 18-point lead on a bitter rival in enemy territory into halftime.

That goodwill quickly evaporated when the Wolverines essentially traded places with MSU, where everything that had once worked no longer did. Stingy defense forced the Spartans to finish the first half shooting 26% from the floor, and the number jumped to 44% in the second half. That included sloppy play and uncharacteristic mistakes compared to the first half. For the Spartans, Jeremy Fears Jr. brought the program back from the brink almost single-handedly, attacking the rim, drawing fouls as he led all scorers with 31 points.

The three-ball also didn’t find its way for U-M during the game, as it finished shooting 17% from the floor.

It’s the second game in a row where things were looking bleak for the Wolverines, but they managed to find a way to win, as good teams do. Even with all things seemingly collapsing in the second half, MSU only held a lead for 24 seconds in the game total.

It also helps that U-M could counter Fears’ performance with an elite performance of its own from Yaxel Lendeborg, who finished the game with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

2. Guard play is the difference-maker

In both of the Wolverines’ double-digit losses to the Spartans last season, U-M’s guard play scored a total of 10 points in two games, a formula that is never going to work against good programs in the conference.

2026 is a new year and a new team, as Elliot Cadeau was a key contributor in the game with his shooting and defensive activity.

Cadeau added 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists in the game as, historically, guard play has been crucial to success in recent years of the in-state rivalry. While one could argue that Fears outplayed Cadeau, and it would be accurate, Cadeau was able to make winning plays on the floor. Whether it’s finding Lendeborg or feeding Morez Johnson, it’s not a coincidence that the Wolverines are on their current trajectory thanks to improved guard play.

3. U-M’s frontcourt athleticism not a match for MSU

Heading into the game, U-M’s frontcourt was going to pose problems for MSU, as the size comparison on U-M’s roster as a whole is not on the same level as the Spartans.

Aday Mara, Johnson and Lendeborg combined for 7 blocks in the game as the three were essentially statues around the rim on the defensive end of the floor. While Mara only finished with 8 points, compared to Johnson’s 12 and Lendeborg’s 26, his presence alone is a factor, and the frontcourt is going to continue to be the great equalizer when things are struggling for U-M, as the defense will run through those three players. It’ll be something the Spartans will have to find a way to counter on its return trip to Ann Arbor.