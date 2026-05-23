Tavares Harrington is a Future Star for Jay Hill's Michigan Defense

Michigan football did not just add another defensive back on Friday. The Wolverines landed a perfect scheme fit for what Jay Hill wants this defense to become. Four-star Chicago Mount Carmel defensive back Tavares Harrington committed to Michigan over Notre Dame and others, giving the Wolverines a versatile defender with length, physicality, and advanced processing skills. At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Harrington spent most of his junior season at outside corner, but Michigan’s evaluation clearly points toward something different at the next level.