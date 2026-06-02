The Bryce Underwood Discourse Has Become a Case Study in Extremes

The discourse surrounding Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood has officially reached the point where reality struggles to keep up with the narrative. A year ago, Underwood arrived in Ann Arbor carrying expectations few freshman quarterbacks in college football history have ever faced. He wasn't simply a five-star recruit. He was the No. 1 player in the country. He was the hometown superstar who flipped from LSU and chose Michigan. He was viewed by many as the savior of the program before he had taken a collegiate snap. Now, less than a year later, portions of the college football world talk about him as though he has already failed. Neither version reflects reality.