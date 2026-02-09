TRANSCRIPT: Michigan HC Dusty May press conference 2/9

Opening Statement

We’re extremely excited to be in position to compete and play in very meaningful games in February. It seems like we’re continuing to improve. Our connectivity and chemistry is also improving, so that’s a good sign.

But overall, we have a lot of work to do. We’ve got a very, very tough stretch coming up, and Northwestern is a team that is very, very capable. They are young.

They are inexperienced, but they’re well-coached. They obviously have the most potent scorer, returning scorer in the Big Ten, Martinelli has got such a unique game. And then freshman guards playing really well, a transfer guard that we competed against the last few years at FAU. So we have a lot of respect for Northwestern and know it’s going to be an extremely difficult game on Wednesday.

On what they’re preparing for with Northwestern

Physicality. Role definition. The thing that jumps out is screening. They’re elite screeners. They really don’t beat themselves. Just all the things as a coach. Rarely do they have an older group that’s been together, and when they do, they’re really, really good. As we saw in the NCAA tournament a couple years ago, they had an old group that had grown together, and this looks like they have some foundational pieces that they’re going to be able to do it again. But the screening jumps out, the physicality and the screening, and then the confidence that some of the young guys are playing with.

On what has translated with improved practice habits recently

It’s a blur now, but in the last couple weeks, we’ve had very intentional practices. Our film sessions, we still lift a lot. I attribute the sports science department, Matt, and those guys, Chris, and us having a full complement of players this time of year pretty regularly as far as rotation guys and whatnot. So there hasn’t been any complaining about lifting weights or hasn’t been any complaining about the film sessions. It’s just been what do we need to do to find an advantage and stay healthy and prepare to chase what we’re trying to chase.

On whether the program has a sports psychologist

Michigan provides some things in that field. Now a few of these guys have people that they’ve worked with before they got here. One or two of our guys last year had people that they worked with and they took calls and Zooms with. But, no, we help them, and we tell them we can help find someone that fits who they are and what they need. But, no, we don’t necessarily have that for our team.

On the goaltend decision against OSU

Not in the half. My question was typically, and this is more last year than this year just because our rules are evolving, but last year, if it was close they would call it because they could review goaltend calls. They couldn’t review goaltend non-calls. And so I just asked them why they wouldn’t call it, and they said because they weren’t sure. And, obviously, if they called it, then Ohio State would have had a chance to challenge it, but they’d already used a challenge. So it’s just like everything else. It’s a bang-bang play. It would have been nice to have that basket and a little more momentum going into halftime, but we had a great crew. It was a tough call, and, you know, once again, that’s a millimeter play.

On Big Ten officials calling games more physically during the season not translating to the NCAA Tournament

I heard that as well when I was away because I was in SEC. I was in Conference USA. I was in the American. I was in all these other leagues, and I heard that as well. So I was curious to really, I guess, analyze or examine why and see if I could come up with my own theory and I don’t think so. I watched the Big East, and it feels like the Big East in SEC.

These high-level games with the strength and force and athleticism that each team has, it’s tough. So, no, I think the Big Ten looks a lot like the Big East, and obviously UConn’s done pretty well in the tournament the last few years. Florida did well in the SEC. So when I watch an SEC game and a Big Ten game, from an officiating standpoint, they look very, very similar. We even have blended crews. We have guys that work primarily with the Big Ten but maybe do Big 12 games as well and SEC games and things like that.

When I was in the PAC 10 years ago, and I always followed that conference because I enjoyed it, but it was different. That league was officiated much differently than these back east and the Midwest, and now I think the SEC’s even gravitated more towards the way our games are officiated because you almost have to because the guys are that big and that strong. And so, no, I don’t think that’s the reason the Big Ten hasn’t won a national championship.

On Roddy Gayle’s slump and minutes allocation with Nimari Burnett and others

I think we’re going to need everyone on our roster that’s in our rotation to play. Once again, we can sit up here and result every single game. Nimari Burnett, if he misses shots, do we just not play him anymore? If he has another two-game cold streak? No, we trust the work he puts in. We’re trying to generate this shot.

I thought Roddy was an inch on three different finishes from having a really good line. He’s connecting, he’s trying to win. Our team plays well typically when he’s on the court. So what does our rotation look like going forward? If guys play really well, they’re going to probably play 25 or 26. If they’re having just an okay game and someone else is playing well, they’ll probably play 14 or 15. I would say it will look very similar to that, the same with the rest of our eight or nine rotation guys.

On how nice it is to have multiple contributors when Gayle isn’t performing well

We notice if he’s playing poorly, if he’s not hustling, if he’s not guarding, if he’s not defending, if he’s not connecting. I think in the last couple weeks, even though his stat line hasn’t looked like it did in Vegas and whatnot, he’s taken on more of a connecting role, and so has Will Tschetter. When you look at our team, I feel like there’s a much better rhythm to the game on offense, and if he’s not out there, does it look like that? I don’t know, but when he is, it does. Once again, guys aren’t going to play well every game, and that’s a beautiful thing about having as many guys as we have. There’s going to be nights when a guy misses free throws.

There’s going to be nights when LJ doesn’t have his best effort. I thought LJ was awesome yesterday, and I don’t think he’s been awesome the last couple games, and I think he’s going to be going forward. We’re putting the guys out there we think gives us the best chance of winning that night and trusting all of them because they’ve earned that trust over time.

On lessons he learned last February that he is applying this year

Not necessarily, nothing that we didn’t know, but this year, our staff’s worked together for a year. We have some foundational pieces in our locker room that could share our culture when we’re not around. They’re with the guys eight hours a day, and we’re with them one or two, three, whatever.

So, no, those are the biggest things. We knew Big Ten season last year because we did our homework before we took the job. Sometimes you have to feel it, but we knew we were going to have practice time, and if we didn’t have everything in and we didn’t have a base package in for every situation, it’s going to be too late because today we’re not going to be able to practice much. I mean, we’re going to be able to clean up a few things and prepare for Northwestern and what can we really do practice-wise tomorrow, the day before the game, and traveling. So, yeah, we learned what type of roster we needed to have to compete with the best in the Big Ten.

On whether there are injury concerns with the team after the OSU game

There were a couple guys. One of them said they stubbed their foot. One of them slightly tweaked their ankle. Nothing. After the game, I just asked him and one of the other guys, is it day-to-day, you’ll be fine tomorrow? And they just shook their head, yeah, like nothing. It’s that time of season.

On whether defenders not leaving their feet is something the team works on in practice

Yes, yes, and yes, all of it. I mean, it’s an emphasis, and when you chase two rabbits, you catch none. So it’s each scouting report, the assistants do an unbelievable job of, this is what’s the most important thing, and we’re going to get this corrected.

And if we don’t, then we’re thinking of different ways to teach it and correct it and whatnot. But we have a potential group, too, and I know for a fact that our players trust the staff and that they’re getting the right information, and when they’re receiving it, then they’re going to apply it because they know it’s going to help. So that’s credit to the staff. They’re going through five to ten games on an opponent, and they’re figuring out what are our weaknesses and deficiencies, what are their strengths, do they mirror each other, and what do we need to do to fix the ones that maybe are our weaknesses and they are their strengths, and that’s where the game planning comes into play.

On the chants at the end of the OSU game speaking to the U-M brand

100%. We’re very grateful for those fans, and we feel the energy. But it also is – I think they’re showing gratitude towards our players because if we weren’t performing the way we are, our guys weren’t playing the way they are, then we wouldn’t have near as many fans. So it’s a two-way street, and so I’m grateful for our squad and our fans. But, yeah, the brand of Michigan is second to none. I didn’t know it until I lived in Ypsilanti 20 years ago, and once I moved here, then I realized the power and the brand and the prestige of being affiliated with the University of Michigan.

On whether his team is peaking at the right time and what that looks like

We’re moving in that direction, and health is a big part of it. But we feel like we’re playing good ball, and there was a time a few weeks ago – I don’t know if it was complacency, if it was that time of year. I mean, our season’s six months long, and we follow certain teams in the NBA and certain teams in college that we’re learning from, and the Thunder went through it recently.

And I think they’re as disciplined and connected as any organization in the NBA that I watch. They went through it, and injuries, match-ups, there’s so many variables in our game. But we like the way we’re playing now. We like our energy. We love our approach. And most importantly, I said it yesterday in the locker room, that our guys look like they’re having fun playing ball. In February, that’s not always the case. It’s probably the toughest part of our job when you’re not having the type of year that we’re having, and we’re playing where every game has championship ramifications.

On Ken Pom’s feet from basket ranking being a random stat he pays attenton to

In our opinion, it’s definitely not random. And I think when you look at our staff’s been together for the most part, our evolution as a staff, our first year or two, that’s a beautiful thing about going to a program that has no expectations and no pressure, that you can just kind of figure out what you’re going to be. And I think probably for the last five, six, seven years, that those numbers have been very consistent.

We’ve tried to generate assisted baskets, and we’ve tried to take away assisted baskets. And so that usually means shots off the dribble in a certain area of the court. And we felt like that fit our personnel as well with our big guys and then our guards. With that, there’s a responsibility of getting into the ball, of fighting like crazy over or under ball screens. And so, yeah, that’s all just vernacular. Whatever feet from the basket, we’re trying to give up a certain profile shot, and that’s part of that formula.

On the bench performance of late with fluctuating minutes (Will Tschetter, Trey McKenney, LJ Cason)

Well, our entire roster, their minutes fluctuate. So that can’t be an excuse for this group, and that’s part of the give and take of being in a position that we’re in. Rarely do you have just a set group that they’re playing for a championship, and they don’t really have to share much, and whatever.

But I couldn’t be happier with those three guys. I think they’re all finding their place in this group and how to function the best. And they’re all giving a lot because those three players should hear their names called in the starting lineup if that’s what’s important to you. They deserve that. But you know what? We have a lot of guys that deserve that. And I have coaches on my staff that deserve to be head coaches, and they’re not. I mean, you don’t always get what you deserve right when you deserve it. But, yes, those three guys are playing good ball, and if you take any of them away, this whole equation looks different.

On what makes the team good on the road

We have really good players that compete at a high level. I think that’s the biggest thing. I mean, obviously our size, strength, athleticism is crucial. But we have guys that are experienced too. I don’t think they’re taking this for granted. I think sometimes, once again, you get into these long seasons, you just kind of get into the just going. There’s not much purpose. With our guys, it just seems like they’re continuing to improve. They’re enjoying it together. So, I think that’s the biggest thing. But most importantly is our talent level. We have really good players, and we have a lot of them.

On whether he believes there’s something that he can count on with his team no matter where they play

For the most part, yeah. I mean, we’ve been really consistent on that side of the ball. And then yesterday, I thought our hand activity, I thought our personal accountability to guard our guy, to guard our yard was as good as it’s been against a team that really can punish you in that area. And then the rebounding piece, that’s probably been the biggest jump for us is how well we’re rebounding. I mean, Yaxel had 14 rebounds yesterday. He had six offensive a couple games ago and six offensive.

Those are extra possessions. We chart offensive rebounds as defensive stops. So, every time you get an offensive rebound, you’ve given yourself another possession where you don’t have to run back down the court and stop the other team from scoring. And so, those are important for so many reasons. But to give ourselves that many extra possessions is, you know, if we can continue to do that, we’re going to be a tough out. Adai’s finding his groove in the post.

We haven’t been very effective this year against post fires. And now we almost hope to get a post-double. We haven’t been near as – like, going into the season, I thought, okay, we’re going to be able to throw that thing in the post, invite double teams, and pick it apart. Our off-ball movement and cutting hasn’t been as good as we need it to be a majority of the year. But lately, that’s been really, really effective for us. And so, we still think that there’s – each game has a life of its own.

And there’s going to be nights when we have to throw it into the post and we’ve got to play through that because everything else is being taken away. And that doesn’t mean one-on-one in the post, but I thought Adai got back to playing with more aggression out of the post yesterday. We went inside early against Michigan State. He had a couple plays. He scored, and then a couple more where he was trying to draw fouls instead of get the basket. And if you get the foul, great. If not, great. But he’s improving down low as well, and then Merez continues to add to his game. And so, we’ve just got to continue to have flexibility, variability, and be able to win in different ways.

On what he thinks of the goaltend rules

I like the FIBA goaltend. Yeah. So, I think if you’re playing the FIBA goaltend, then that one becomes easier to officiate. But I don’t care. Once again, whatever the rules are, one-year contracts, four-year contracts, two-year contracts, whatever. We’re going to figure out the best thing that fits us and adapt to that and try to win as much as we can and have a blast doing it.

On what he does in his downtime and whether he watches other games

Last night, we got home relatively late, and the Super Bowl was already in full effect, and my wife and I turned on the Super Bowl, and I popped on Northwestern in Iowa. That’s our Super Bowl, our next game, Northwestern. And stopped to listen to the halftime show, and then I think I may have watched two snaps out of that and tried to watch tonight. I know the Kansas-Arizona game is one that intrigues me. I think those two coaches are two of the best in our game, especially Coach Self, the way he’s evolved over the years. And Tommy Lloyd is, wow, I mean, incredible what he’s been able to do in that situation.

So that’s what I’ll do tonight. Other than that, it’s going to be our guys, our staff, and there’s not much in an offseason. I’ll try to have some fun while we’re fundraising and seeing donors and doing what we have to do recruiting-wise. Other than that, the best part of this job is I actually enjoy almost all of it. So you don’t really feel like you’re working. You do get tired because it’s arduous, but I never really feel like I’m working. Again, I’ve made that pretty clear over the years that this doesn’t work.