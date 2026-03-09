TRANSCRIPT: Michigan HC Dusty May's weekly press conference 3/9

Opening Statement

Well, obviously excited to wrap up a regular season and finish. We broke it down into four parts. You know, typically we talk about three parts, but four laps, and so we’re finished with three laps and excited for this last stretch run. Overall happy with our health, obviously LJ being the one asterisk, but we’re in a good place mentally, physically, and so we’ve got to get rested. We’ve got to fix a few things on both sides of the ball and be ready for whatever’s next.

On LJ Cason’s status and why he’s likely to redshirt next season

Timing. I mean, he hasn’t had a surgery yet, and I think, I can’t imagine bringing him back in January after not playing for a year and a half, so.

On when Cason’s surgery will take place

No, we don’t have the date. We want him to be a part of this stuff. We don’t want him to miss the NCAA tournament. We don’t want him to miss the Big Ten tournament, so I think the longer we play, the longer surgery will be, but no, we don’t have a date, and the medical people, sometimes they want to get all the swelling out sometimes. We lean on them. I’ve, you know, once again, I don’t comment on things that I haven’t spent a lot of time thinking, studying, reading about, and so when it comes to the medical side, I just lean on our elite support staff.

On preparing his schemes to be difficult to prepare for on short rest

That’s an important part of the scheme, the schematics, but us figuring out the best way for our group to play is more important. We’ve changed a lot over the year. Every year we’ve changed because we feel like we have to be adaptable to our personnel.

Our goal is to find really good players who are also great teammates, hard workers. They match us as far as the other attributes, and then we feel very confident that because of the staff’s wide range of experiences, we can figure out the best way for this group to play once we identify who they are, what they do well, things like that in the summer.

On whether the size of the roster plays into the scheme

I mean, we just felt like the size gave us the best chance to be elite defensively.

On Yax Lendeborg winning individual awards

Yeah, as coaches we always want more. We’re continuing to push our players and motivate them to be better and to do more and get better in this area, that area. But when you look back to where he was in November to where he is now, man, he’s come a long way.

And he’s still scratching the surface. As you saw a couple of the plays last night, he had one rebound that I was shocked he could jump that high. And so because he’s so new to the game, he doesn’t understand how impactful he can be. And he’s already incredibly impactful. To me, if he’s not Big Ten Player of the Year, then I’ll be shocked. But whatever, he’s done everything. Like I said, he’s outperformed his contract, he’s outperformed all expectations up to this point, but he still has to get better. And we still have one big goal to chase, actually two big goals to chase in the Big Ten Tournament Championship and in the NCAA Tournament.

On LJ Cason’s redshirt impacting roster construction

Yeah, I don’t know. What do you mean? I don’t get it. We’re not sending him home? He’s going to be here with us? Yeah, I don’t understand the question. Are we going to try to sign someone to replace him? Or are we… I don’t know. We haven’t started our negotiations for next year, we don’t know who wants to stay, who wants to leave. This is the new college basketball, so if we’re sitting here trying to read everyone’s minds, we just felt like we’re not going to start negotiating with our players, our returning players.

We assume they want to come back because they’re in a great environment, but if they don’t, then we’ll deal with that then. If you want those answers, you probably need to tap their agent’s phones right now. We don’t know, and so LJ is going to be a big part of this program. We’re recruiting all the time for every class for every year, so I don’t know how to… We have nine games, hopefully, coming up.

On Ricky Liburd and Malick Kordell’s growth

Yeah, those guys, they’re great teammates, they’re great guys. They’ve grown a lot, and we take for granted them going… Malick, for example, sometimes it’s like, man, he’s got to do this better and this better, and then you look out there and he’s playing against Rez, and so that opportunity to go against those guys every single day has been great for him. He’s different, but he could be a real effective player in this league. Like I said, much different than Adai and Morez as far as skill set and where he is at this phase of the game, but he’s improved a lot. He has a chance to be a really good player.

He’s just so new to the game, like Yaxel. He’s new to the game, and then Ricky’s taken as big a jump as anyone in my recent memory in half a calendar year or whatever. He’s been awesome. The scout team’s been great for him. Each week, the staff does an unbelievable job of basically like they’re actors. Okay, you’re going to play this part.

Now you’re in a rom-com. Now you’re in a comedy. Now you’re in a horror film, and he’s been able to adapt to every role, and so it allows them to make mistakes and grow, and we think a lot of growth is through failure in the summer for trying to get a guy to move down a position like a 2-1 or a 3-2. It’s put them in positions and let them fail over and over again and learn and grow and figure out solutions from that failure, and so he’s been great. He’s got a personality similar to Merez’s where it’s business. It’s serious. He’s literal. He’s taking in every word the staff tells him and trying to do the best he can, and he’s been great.

On how to prepare for the next opponent in a tournament setting

Yeah, I think there’ll be probably three teams, and it’ll be more like we’ll talk about what did we struggle with against this team, what did we struggle with against that team, and it’d be more like let’s fix this. Our post defense was horrendous yesterday, so we’ll spend some time working on our post defense, challenging some catches, forcing them off the block a little bit more, just things like that, but we won’t start preparing for an opponent, but we will look at things if we struggled against any of the three teams we could potentially play. We’ll start working that into three-on-three games or five-on-five games.

It won’t be like we’re scouting. They’re players, but it’ll be these concepts we struggled with. Let’s get better while we’re improving ourselves.

On what the team is playing for in the Big Ten Tournament

Yeah, we’ve talked about seeding, especially in different times of the year. We try to use whatever we think will be the most motivating to our guys, and so when we clenched and we still had some other games, then you still have seeding on the line. You still have things to play for, and now I think the Big Ten Conference Championship is probably enough.

We took a lot of value in that last year. We thought it was incredibly difficult to beat Purdue, Maryland, and Wisconsin in three consecutive games in a tournament format. That’s a hell of a tournament in itself. It’s going to be the same opportunity to go play hopefully three really good teams and improve and get better and compete for a championship. That’s what college basketball has shown us with conference realignment, the geography, everything that goes with it. Whenever you have a championship you’re competing for, the people follow. It brings interest, so we’re excited to go to Chicago and see what we can do and hopefully be back in Chicago in a few weeks.

On his thoughts on his staff

I could go on for the next three or four hours just talking about those guys. Just like our players, that’s our staff’s superpower as well. To see how well they work together, we work together, how we support each other, how we live in our strengths.

We bring our own unique thing to the table and then try to improve our weaknesses, but it’s very similar to our players. They’re all overqualified for the position they’re in. They’re all probably underpaid market value for what they bring and they’ve all outperformed their contracts as well.

They’re very deserving of the success we’re having and whatever’s next for them is well earned and they’ve been awesome. You could go down the line, ask our players, ask their families. There’s constant feedback, there’s daily improvement, there’s a real investment in developing human potential in our program.

On adapting to life without Cason on the floor

I’ll answer kind of how I think you want it to be answered. Roddy Gayle, immediately when it happened, I went to Roddy and just said, man this is a great opportunity for you to really get back into playing longer and longer stretches and being more aggressive. And the same thing with Trey.

Trey, this is an opportunity for you to play a little bit of a different role and evolve into more of a point role than just a wing role. And so you go down the line, Nymari, this is an opportunity to play a little more minutes. All the guys that were going to benefit from LJ’s misfortune, it gives them a chance to grow and develop and like everything else, we look at it as a positive. Obviously, LJ, he’s built for certain games, and he was playing as well as anyone on our roster when he went down. And so the timing of it wasn’t perfect, but once again, it’s an opportunity for other guys to step up, and LJ, he was a big part of us getting to this point, and now we’ve all got to give a little bit more to get over the hump without him.

On what is prioritized when playing three games in three daus

Our cutting, our screening, our reading the screens, whether they’re switching or whether they’re staying. Our ball screen offense was poor last night. We let them move us wherever they wanted to move us and we didn’t create any separation. We didn’t set them up very well. I mean, I could go, but there’s a lot.

On Roddy Gayle’s impact against MSU

Yeah, I mean, we know Roddy’s able because he’s done it. There’s a proof of concept and his minutes have been cut because Yax and Morez and these guys and just the circumstances. But like I’ve said before, anytime I’ve ever been on a really, really good team or borderline great team, when a game pops up on classics or whatever, you just go back and watch an old game.

You’re like, wow, that guy was on the bench at the end of this game. Oh my goodness, can you believe he wasn’t playing? And then you look and you got eight or nine really good players and each game it was someone different. I remember watching our Florida teams like, damn, we finished that game without Chris Chiozza who played five years in the NBA because Casey or Kayvon had it going. Or same thing with FAU, man, we finished that game without Nick Boyd, hopefully a first team all Big Ten player or down the stretch or whatever the case. So I think that’s the cost of winning.

The teams, when you turn on the TV and watch Arizona and watch Duke, you’re going to see the same thing. You’re going to look the last three minutes of a game and there’s going to be a player not in the game that you’re thinking, wow, like what a luxury to have. And you also have to have guys that are willing to sacrifice that to win because that’s not just a given.

On whether he thinks it’s harder to win in a bigger league

Just the sheer numbers, the math says yes, it’s more difficult because there’s twice as many teams for the same championship essentially. Look, the Midwest teams have an advantage when it comes to travel. West Coast teams have an advantage when it comes to proximity to talent.

They have an advantage when it comes to the day-to-day life of vitamin D and sunlight and things like that. So there’s advantages, there’s disadvantages. You just do the best you can. But I’ve said from day one, and I echo the older guys, the older coaches in the league, that winning a Big Ten regular season championship is really, really difficult. And if you’re able to do that, then you’re probably in position to compete for Final Fours or National Championships. So it’s like if you can narrow your focus to winning a Big Ten regular season championship, you’re probably going to be in position to do much greater things.

So you don’t have to be thinking about all these different goals. It’s if we’re good enough to do that, then we’re going to be in the mix to do that.

On how the team has looked in two games without Cason

It’s funny you said that. I was actually just watching something as I walked in here. And I thought we looked much more comfortable finding different entries, finding flow offensively.

We look better from game two than we did game one. And so we need to look a little better in game three than we did game two. But very encouraged by Trey McKinney’s poise. Because of the efforts of Yax and Roddy and some of the older guys yesterday, he didn’t get the shine that he probably deserves. His second half was phenomenal. For a freshman to come in in that environment and make the plays he made was impressive. And to see him share the ball-handling duties and to grow into an even bigger role, it’s going to be very beneficial for him. As an individual and then also for our team.

On how he wants his assistants to handle the upcoming month and possibly looking at different opportunities

Each one’s different. If they’re dying to be a head coach, then we’re going to support them and really work to help them without getting in the way of what’s most important. And it’s been done in every professional sports league. It’s done in college basketball. It’s not as if our guys, if they get a job, they have to make the decision to leave right away because they’ve moved the portal date. If the portal was open, then they probably would have to go get started on their next job.

Because if you lose in year one, it gets more difficult in year two. And as you see throughout college basketball, when you lose the faith of your fan base and your donors, it’s really hard to recover from that. So you have to come in with a bang. And by the portal being the way it is, you can stay and finish the job and hopefully transition. But if it’s jobs that they want, then we want that for them. And we’ll figure out what’s next.

On Trey McKenney’s growth compared to his expectatioms

I mean, we’d seen Trey a lot. So our expectations were probably right on par for where he is. He’s been really good. He’s been a big part of our success, especially, we talk about it, for a freshman to contribute in the Big 10. That’s called four or five points a game. They’re a good player.

And for him to have the impact he’s had on a winning team is that much more impressive. And he was a big sign for us. For him to be Mr. Basketball, someone that everyone in the country would love to have in their program. For him to choose Michigan for all the right reasons was big for us. And he’s played well. He’s getting better. And his off-the-court behaviors are even better than his performance on the court. He’s a professional in every sense.

On three games in three days before the NCAA Tournament and the winner of the tournament not appropriately awarded

That’s loaded. I mean, that’s a multi-part question. But, you know, once again, like sometimes our perceptions and nostalgia or history affect the way we think, and what we think is just not reality. So my staff doing what they do, and I said that about Coach Knight, they went back and researched it. And pretty much every Final Four team and every national championship has at least advanced to the finals of the conference tournament. They’ve done, I don’t know, did Florida win the SEC tournament last year?

Probably. And so then you go back and you look at Coach Knight, the way he did it. That was the first couple of years of the Big 10 tournament. And I think he had fought against it. And so I’m not saying he was stubborn, but he could have very well been at a moment of stubbornness and not wanted to give what was necessary to win the Big 10 tournament because it wasn’t important to him. And so I don’t know, but we’re going to go compete.

We’re going to try to win. I was happy when we were talking about the seeding and the sites and all that, that where we requested to go was playing Friday. Because if you get home Sunday night at midnight or 1 a.m., playing Thursday and Friday is a significant difference. And then if you can go Friday, Sunday, then the next week balances it out a little bit better, hopefully. And so, yeah, that’s where our mindset is. We’re never going to go to our Chicago Indy, wherever the Big 10 tournament is, and not give our best and compete to win. If that’s where Friday, then yes, that was one of the old things. Once again, which one’s better for fans? Which one’s better for this? Which one’s better for that? And one of them was Friday and one was Saturday. I thought that was significant because we wouldn’t be playing on Sunday.

On the growth of the transition defense

Overall, yes, we’re happy. Our transition defense come a long way. You look at where we were in November and we fixed some things that were killing us.

No, actually, look, the way I’m wired, when we gave up those baskets, I was really disappointed in myself because we spent, in game one, and I don’t remember the amount of prep time, but I remember us stressing over and over and over again, the lag time of getting from one thing to the next against them because they’re elite at it. And they always have been. It’s no secret. Next year, they’re going to be elite at it. As long as Coach Izzo’s there, they’re going to be elite at running on makes and misses and trying to score in the first couple seconds. And if they don’t, then pulling it out and running a set.

And so, it seemed like every minute of every day, we talked about the lag time and sprinting back and doing these certain things. And we didn’t stress it that much. And we did have the practice time, as we said. We were delayed from Iowa getting home. We got back the evening of the day following the game. And so, we had a film session and a stretch and a brief, brief walk-through, a couple points. And then the next day, we essentially had a quick practice and another walk-through and film session. But I was disappointed in myself that we weren’t hammering home that lag time because that’s the difference in the game. Getting from one thing to the next against those guys is probably the thing that can get you beat the easiest.