Urban Meyer believes Kyle Whittingham can win a national championship at Michigan

Regardless of what Michigan fans think about Urban Meyer and the rivalry with Ohio State, there’s no denying he has an eye for talent, whether it’s players or coaches.

When new U-M head coach Kyle Whittingham said during his introductory press conference that he consulted with Meyer about the job, it might’ve taken some by surprise. However, knowing the history between the two, it all makes sense.

Despite Meyer and Whittingham working together for only two seasons, when Whittingham was his defensive coordinator at Utah, the two have built a close relationship over time, but never expected each other’s worlds to collide.

Appearing on the Wake Up Barstool television program this week, Meyer was asked about the Wolverines’ hiring of Whittingham, who said the program hired one of his closest friends in the profession, who has moved to situate himself in Ann Arbor to win a national championship potentially.

“When Kyle told me that (he was heading to U-M), I said, Kyle, it’s a no-brainer,” Meyer said. “You can win a national title there. It’s a hard job. He’s going to be under scrutiny he’s never been under before at Utah. This is a blue-blood program. You can get any player you want. You have elite academics. You have some challenges and recruiting that northern schools have, but here’s why the Wolverine Nation should be ecstatic. He’s a tough cat. That’s a tough dude, man. You’re going to see.”

“When Wolverines were the Wolverines of old, and like they were a couple of years ago, they were a line of scrimmage team that tackled really well. Played physical, tough defense, and they control the line of scrimmage on offense, and that’s what he is. He’s adapted well to the new era of player. That’s the thing, when he was my defensive coordinator, he was firm, had high expectations, but he was never demeaning. The players respected him, and that’s the number one quality that he has.”

As for the future, Whittingham is currently hard at work building out his program from the bottom floor up. From player retention to building out his staff, Meyer says that Whittingham’s attention to detail in facets of running a program will have an immediate impact in Ann Arbor.

“I know he’s already talked to me about who he plans to hire, and he’s not going to announce it for a few days until the bowl games, I believe, are over,” Meyer said. “For all my distaste of the Wolverines, but my respect is there, you got you a hell of a coach. He’s going to put together a great staff, and he is an organizational nut job. You go out, watch practice, and you and your boys will go, holy shit, that’s what it’s supposed to look like. That’s what it’s supposed to sound like. It’s a line of scrimmage game. I’m really excited for Kyle.”