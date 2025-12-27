What Michigan’s Coaching Hires Could Mean for the Transfer Portal

Last night, Michigan announced via social media that Kyle Whittingham would be appointed head football coach after 21 seasons with Utah. It has since been reported that Jason Beck will be joining Whittingham from Salt Lake City as offensive coordinator, and Freddie Whittingham will be the tight ends coach. Meanwhile, Jim Harding, Jay Hill, and Billy Gonzales have been linked to other roles on the new staff. With the transfer portal opening in just six days, Whittingham and his new staff, whatever form it may materialise in, will be hoping to retain as many top-level players from Sherrone Moore's time with the program and secure several impact-makers from other programs.