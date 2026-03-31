2026 Mizzou basketball transfer portal tracker

After a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament in early March, Missouri turned its focus to the transfer portal.

The Tigers have five players set to exhaust eligibility this offseason, including Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell, Shawn Phillips Jr. and Jayden Stone. Forward Jevon Porter, who last played Dec. 14, could apply for a medial redshirt waiver for one extra season.

The transfer portal will run for a 15-day window beginning the day after the NCAA Championship on Monday, April 6. Missouri used 14 of its 15 available scholarships this past season, leaving one spot open for the entirety of the year.

Here’s a running list of transfer updates ahead of coach Dennis Gates‘ fifth season with the Tigers:

March 30:

Anthony Robinson II, G

Missouri point guard Anthony Robinson II plans to enter the transfer portal, his agent, Alex Ersoff of 3V Group, told On3 national basketball reporter Joe Tipton. The 6-foot-3 junior averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and three assists per game in the 2025-2026 season. He received SEC All-Defensive Team honors during his sophomore campaign.

Trent Pierce, F

Missouri forward Trent Pierce agreed to a deal to return to the Tigers next season, he told Tipton. The 6-10 junior averaged 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this past season. He also shot 38.4 percent from the 3-point line. Pierce will have one season of eligibility remaining.