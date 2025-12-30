2026 Mizzou football transfer portal tracker

This will be a consistently updated story whenever there is new information about incoming or outgoing Mizzou football transfer.

The transfer portal will open Jan. 2 and run through Jan. 16. So the incoming section will be added then.

OFFERS

Corey Scott, WR

West Florida redshirt sophomore wide receiver Corey Scott announced a Missouri offer Dec. 26. Over the past two seasons, the Jacksonville product reeled in 97 passes for 1,647 yards. Scott is the first soon-to-be transfer to publicly report a scholarship from Missouri this month.

OUTGOING

ROBERT MEYER, K

On Dec. 29, freshman kicker Robert Meyer posted on instagram that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Meyer was thrust into the starting kicker roll after Blake Craig tore his ACL in Week 1.

The freshman ended 10-of-14 on field goals and 36-of-38 on extra points. He did not play in the Tigers’ final two games after an attempt was blocked against Oklahoma.

He will have three years of eligibility left. Meyer does not yet have a transfer portal ranking.

Henry Fenuku, OL

On Dec. 18, freshman offensive lineman Henry Fenuku posted on X that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Fenuku was a three-star lineman in the Class of 2025 rated as the No. 33 interior offensive lineman in the class.

He appeared in the Tigers’ three cupcake games and played 20 total snaps. Funuku retained his redshirt, so he will have four years of eligibility remaining.

He does not yet have a transfer portal ranking.

Beau Pribula, QB

On Dec. 18, MizzouToday confirmed quarterback Beau Pribula plans to enter the transfer portal.

The redshirt junior had 1,941 passing yards as the Tigers’ starter. He completed 182-of-270 (67.4 percent) of his passes for 11 touchdowns, but he threw nine interceptions. After the Tigers’ final cupcake matchup in Week 5, Pribula had two touchdowns and six interceptions. Following the matchup with Alabama, he did not throw a touchdown in the second half of the season.

Pribula will have one year of eligibility remaining. He does not yet have a transfer portal ranking.

Marquis Johnson, WR

On Dec. 17, receiver Marquis Johnson confirmed to MizzouToday that he plans to enter the portal.

The junior posted 28 catches for 340 yards and two touchdowns this season, including a five-catch performance for 134 yards in the second opener and a seven-catch, 80-yard showing against South Carolina.

But his role shrank through the back half of the season and he did not have a catch after the Tigers’ matchup with Texas A&M.

Johnson posted 13 catches for 383 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman in 2023, then 25 catches for 352 yards and a score in 2024.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining. Johnson does not yet have a transfer ranking.

Javion Hilson, DE

On Dec. 16, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced freshman defensive end Javion Hilson‘s intentions of entering the transfer portal. The former Rivals five-star will not practice with the Tigers ahead of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 27.

Hilson appeared in three games for Mizzou and recorded one tackle against Central Arkansas. He retained his redshirt and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Hilson has been rated as a four-star transfer prospect. He is currently No. 20 nationally and the No. 4 edge (as of Dec. 18)

Joshua Manning, WR

On Dec. 15, On3 reported starting receiver Joshua Manning plans to enter the portal when it opens.

Manning was then removed from the Mizzou football online roster.

While going into his true senior season, the 6-foot-3 receiver will have one year of eligibility remaining. He became the first Tiger starter to transfer since Dominic Lovett went to Georgia after the 2022 season.

Manning has been rated as a three-star transfer prospect. He is currently the No. 256 player nationally and No. 37 receiver (as of Dec. 18).

Marquise Davis, RB

On Dec. 10, On3 | Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported Mizzou freshman running back Marquise Davis plans to enter the portal.

Davis was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in the Class of 2025, but with Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts both likely to remain in the Mizzou backfield ahead of him, opportunities for production were unlikely next season.

Davis redshirted, though he amassed 200 rushing yards on 34 carries in three games. He will have four years of eligibility remaining. He is rated as a four-star transfer. As of Dec. 18, he is the No. 13 player in the portal and the No. 1 running back.

Brendon Haygood, RB

On Dec. 3, Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman reported Mizzou freshman running back Brendon Haygood intends to enter the portal

Haygood was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2025, but seemed unlikely to work his way into the running back rotation with so much returning production ahead of him.

He had four carries for 12 yards, all coming in one game. Haygood redshirted, so will have four years of eligibility remaining. He is rated as a four-star transfer, who is ranking No. 25 nationally and No. 4 at running back (as of Dec. 18).

James Madison II, WR

The first postseason announcement for Mizzou came from redshirt freshman receiver James Madison II.

Madison has yet to post or speak publicly about the reports from Dec. 2.

Madison was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024, but got passed on the depth chart by freshman receiver Donovan Olugbode by the end of the 2025 season.

He played in the three cupcake games early in the season, but was not suiting up regularly by the end of the year.

Madison will have three years of eligibility remaining. On3 rated him a three-star transfer and the No. 48 receiver available (as of Dec. 18)

Caleb Flagg, SAF

The lone in-season departure was senior safety Caleb Flagg.

Flagg played in the season’s first four games, but decided to utilize a redshirt for the remainder of the season and enter the portal when it opens to look for a bigger playing opportunity elsewhere.

Flagg transferred to Mizzou to join his brother Corey Flagg going into the 2024 season and played a backup and special teams role in 2024 and through the first four games of 2024. He started his career with two seasons at Houston Christian.

Flagg will have one year of eligibility. On3 rated the safety a three-star transfer ranking No. 258 in the country and No. 28 at safety (as of Dec. 18).