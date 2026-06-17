2026 'ZOU to YOU' recap from Kansas City: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren recap the “ZOU to YOU” tour stop in Kansas City, highlighting updates on Ahmad Hardy, Austin Simmons, Bryson Tiller, Grace Slaughter and much more from Eliah Drinkwitz, Dennis Gates and Kellie Harper.

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“Drinkwitz has mentioned, I think at maybe the St. Louis ‘ZOU to YOU’ tour stop, that the reason he named Austin Simmons the starting QB straight out of spring camp, instead of waiting and playing out the quarterback competition like he has most years, was because he thought last year there wasn’t enough time for Beau Pribula or Sam Horn, depending on where they had stood at the end of spring camp, to kind of really take leadership of the team and take control in the way you’d like a quarterback to,” McAreavy said. “So he named Austin hoping to see that. And he said that’ he’s definitely been seeing it. There was a picture during the NBA Finals of a watch party with all the receivers over at Austin Simmons’ place. Drinkwitz said he got all the receivers down to Florida during some time off. He spent some time with the tight ends, too. So that’s really what you want to see at this point in the year.”