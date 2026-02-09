A rundown of new Mizzou baseball players: Freshmen

There are a lot of new faces on the Mizzou baseball team going into the 2026 season.

Here is a quick chance to get to know all the new freshmen. I will have a rundown of transfers tomorrow.

Freshman infielders

Blaize Ward, INF

Ward joins the Tigers from Maumelle High School in Arkansas. He was a four-time 5A Central All-Conference choice and three-time All-State honoree.

Ward, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound left-handed hitter, helped lead his high school to a state runner-up finish and four state tournament appearances.

He was shouted out by pitcher Javyen Pimental during baseball media day as a standout freshman.

Juliomar Campos, C

Campos joins the Tigers from the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy and High School.

His father played baseball for Missouri Baptist before being drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 21st round of the 2000 MLB Draft. After finishing his playing career, Juliomar’s father, Julio, has worked as a scout and coach in the Colorado Rockies organization since 2013.

The 5-11, 205-pound catcher bats and throws right handed.

Ethan Johnson, C

Johnson joins Mizzouu from The King’s Academy in California. He was the PAL League MVP his senior season.

The 6-2, 215-pound catcher throws right handed and bats left handed.

Freshman outfielders

Leo Humbert

One of the more local kids, Humbert joins the Tigers from Francis Howell in St. Charles. He earned multiple All-State honors, including a second-team All-State selection his freshman season.

He was first-team All-State as a sophomore, the year he helped lead Francis Howell to a state runner-up spot.

The 6-0, 195-pounder throws right handed and bats left handed.

Freshman right-handed pitchers

Eli Skidmore, RHP

Skidmore also joins from Francis Howell, though he grew up in O’Fallon. The 6-1, 200-pound righty was named first-team All-State, All-Metro, All-District and All-Conference his senior year.

He was also the quarterback of the Francis Howell football team, leading them to a state tile his sophomore season.

Luke Sullivan, RHP

Sullivan comes from the same area, joining the Tigers from Parkway South just outside St. Louis.

The 6-4, 200-pound righty was first-team All-District and All-Conference in both his sophomore and junior seasons and was conference Pitcher of the Year as a junior. He helped lead Parkway South to a third-place finish in the state as a senior.

His sister, Kylee, is a swimmer for Mizzou.

Richie Swain, RHP

Standing at 6-5 and 205 pounds, Swain comes in as one of the two tallest Mizzou players on roster.

The freshman from Wentzville played for Timberland High School.

Keagen Kohlhoff, RHP

Coming to Mizzou from Birch Run, Mich., Kohlhoff played for Powers Catholic High School. The 6-1, 225-pound righty hit left handed and competed in both football and wrestling as well.

Sam Rosand, RHP

Coming from Washington, D.C., Rosand had a lot of success at Landon School. The 6-2, 230-pound righty was selected to The Washington Post All-Met Team twice and set the single-season (2024) and career strikeout records for his program.

JD Dohrmann, RHP

Dohrmann spent his high school career at St. John Vianney in St. Louis. He was both a pitcher and catcher in high school.

Dohrmann earned All-Conference honors as a sophomore catcher, then prioritized his pitching development. He led St. John Vianney to a runner-up state finish as a senior.

Connor Jones, RHP

Jones joins Mizzou from Houston, Texas, where he was a unanimous First-Team All-State honoree as a senior. He was also First-Team All-State as a junior.

The 6-3, 210-pound righty helped lead his team to a state semifinal run as a sophomore, a runner-up finish as a junior and a quarterfinal appearance as a senior.

He holds Concordia Lutheran Tomball’s career strikeout record.

Brady Rosenkranz, RHP

The tallest player on the Mizzou roster, Rosenkranz stands at 6-8 and 225 pounds.

The righty joins the Tigers from Lincolnshire, Ill., where he competed for Stevenson High School.

Freshman left-handed pitchers

Isaiah Salas, LHP

Salas joins Mizzou from The Woodlands, Texas, where he was a two-way players. The 5-11, 190-pound lefty earned All-District honors and helped lead his team to a top-five national finish.

Todd Feurtado, LHP

Feurtado comes to Mizzou from Queens, N.Y.

The 6-1, 190-pound lefty was a pitcher and position player for St. Mary’s High School.