A rundown of new Mizzou baseball players: Transfers

There are a lot of new faces on the Mizzou baseball roster. Yesterday, I ran through the incoming freshmen.

Today, let’s take a look at the new Tigers who came through the transfer portal.

Transfer RHP

Luke Fricker, redshirt sophomore from Johnson County Community College

Fricker went straight to JCCC after finishing his high school career at Park Hill South. He appeared in 15 games as a relief pitcher and posted a 3-1 record with a 3.33 ERA and 24.1 innings pitched.

The 6-2, 210-pound righty joins Mizzou after striking out 28 batters and walking 15.

Keyler Gonzalez, junior from Nova Southeastern

In two seasons at Nova Southeastern, Gonzalez threw 130.1 innings with an ERA of 3.87. He struck out 121 batters and waked just 40. The 5-11, 195-pound righty was a regular starter in 2025, throwing 86.2 innings in 14 starts.

Kadin Muckley, redshirt junior from Golden West Community College

In two seasons at Golden West Community College, Buckley pitched 13.1 innings with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts. He missed the 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery. The 6-5, 200-pound righty returned in 2025 and threw a pair of scoreless, one-hit innings in his first collegiate start.

Transfer LHP

Jackson Sobel, redshirt sophomore from Georgia Tech

Sobel was a highly touted prospect out of high school in South Carolina before going to Georgia Tech. But Tommy John surgery kept the 6-2, 200-pound lefty out of action in both of his first two years in college ball.

Juan Villarreal, senior from Odessa CC/FIU

Villarreal started his career at Odessa College, where he spent two seasons, then transferred to FIU for 2025.

At FIU, he pitched in 23 games with six starts. The 6-6, 220-pound lefty posted a 6-5 record with a team-leading four saves. He was third on the team with 54.1 innings pitched, while striking out 66 batters.

Transfer infielders

Eric Maisonet, junior from Vernon College

In two seasons at the JUCO ranks, Maisonet played in 111 games and hit .391 with 12 home runs, six triples, 27 doubles, 100 RBI and 23 stolen bases.

The 5-11, 175-pound infielder joins Mizzou with a career slash line of .391/.479/584.

Kam Durnin, junior from Wichita State

The highlight of the transfer class for Mizzou was bringing home Durnin, who grew up in Linn Creek and went to Camdenton.

The shortstop started his collegiate career at Wichita State and hit .258 across two seasons with 30 doubles and nine home runs. The 6-1, 200-pound righty had a breakout summer in the Appalachian League where he earned Player of the Year and matched the league record for batting average at .407. He set a new RBI record with 56. He recorded a hit in 35-of-40 games and hit six home runs.

Jamal George, senior from Alabama State/Texas A&M

After starting his career with two seasons at Alabama State, where he was named SWAC Freshman of the Year and a Freshman All-American, George transferred to Texas A&M for 2025.

He made 34 appearances with 17 starts for the Aggies. The 5-11, 190-pound catcher joins Mizzou after hitting .231 with three doubles and four RBI.

Jase Woita, graduate from KCKCC/South Carolina

Woita began his college career at Kansas City Kansas Community College, where he was a teammate of current Tigers Peyton Basler and Gehrig Goldbeck.

After two seasons at KCKCC, he transferred to South Carolina for 2025.

With the Gamecocks, the 6-3, 220-pounder who throws lefty, but hits righty, played in 45 games and started 31. He hit .300 with 21 runs scored, five doubles, six home runs and 20 RBI. The new Mizzou infielder hit .333 in SEC play.

Transfer outfielders

Donovan Jordan, redshirt freshman from Texas

Jordan was a high school All-American in Humble, Texas, and committed to Texas out of high school.

The 6-1, 215-pound righty did not play in his lone year with the Longhorns. He joins Mizzou after playing summer ball with San Luis Obispo in the California Collegiate League, where he hit .343.

Sam Parker, junior from Chipola College

In two seasons at Chipola College, Parker played in 101 games with 10 home runs, 81 RBI and 63 runs scored. The 6-4, 235-pounder who throws and bats lefty hit .309 overall.