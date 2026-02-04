A rundown of new Mizzou softball players

Mizzou softball begins its season Friday and there are a handful of new faces on the team going into 2026. Here is a quick chance to get to know each of the two transfers and eight freshmen.

Transfers

Emma Jackson, OF

Jackson was the premier transfer portal additions the Tigers made this offseason. She started her career at Virginia Tech, then spent the past two seasons at East Carolina.

In two years with ECU, she batted .362/.456/.741 in 113 games, which she started all of in the outfield. She had 133 hits, including 33 doubles and 34 home runs, while bringing in 104 RBI and scoring 105 runs.

Her 21 home runs last season set the ECU single-season program record. She hit them across 57 games.

The senior will likely slot directly into a starting spot in the outfield, possibly replacing Stefania Abruscato, who has moved to catcher.

Rylee Michalak, RHP

Michalak started her career with one season at Houston. She pitched in 23 games for the Cougars, including 14 starts as a true freshman.

She led the team with six wins and 35 strikeouts across 59.2 innings. Her longest outing of the season was 9.1 innings against New Mexico, where she threw 132 pitches. The sophomore will likely slot in as one of the primary relief pitchers early in the season with a chance to earn a spot in the starting rotation as the season goes on.

Freshmen infielders

Jaley James, C

James is a catcher coming from Grandview, Texas. She was All-State three times and helped her team to the 3A D1 Texas state Championship in 2025.

In her senior season, James hit .690 with eight home runs and 32 extra base hits in 100 at-bats.

Avery Porter, INF

Another Texas product, Porter comes north from Katy, Texas.

Porter was a member of the Canadian U18 National Team, helping the team to a second-place finish in the World Cup Qualifier in 2025.

Gracie Britton, C/INF

Britton didn’t have to travel very far to join Mizzou, playing just down the highway at Southern Boone for four seasons. She was a four-time all-state honoree in Missouri and was the Tri-Country Conference player of the year three times.

Britton batted .540/.697/1.117 in her high school career with 39 home runs and 95 extra-base hits.

She holds 20 Southern Boone program records and the MSHSAA record for most walks in a season with 52.

Avery Adcock, INF

Coming from Cerulean, Kentucky, Adcock batted .533 with 56 hits, nine home runs, eight doubles, 23 stolen bases and 29 walks as a junior.

Addy Waits, 3B

Waits came east from Lee’s Summit West High School after setting career records in hits (180), on-base percentage (.563), doubles (42), walks (70), stolen bases (49) and runs scored (157) in high school.

She hit .504/.604/.903 with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 45 RBI and 47 runs as a senior.

She finished her high school career with a .470 batting average.

Freshman outfielders

Forrester in a first baseman/outfielder from Miami, Oklahoma.

She was a three-time district player of the year, including earning all-district honors as a shortstop in 2021.

Forrester hit .545 with a .633 on-base percentage with 180 hits and 159 RBI across her high school career. She had 46 home runs, 47 doubles, seven triples and 28 stolen bases.

In 2024, she hit .707 with a slugging percentage of 1.793.

Linny Ramsey, OF

Coming from Dearborn, Ramsey set the school record in home runs with 38 and runs scored with 171.

She was all-state in Missouri as a junior. Her career batting average was .503 and she compiled 174 RBI. She also played basketball and competed in track and field.

In track, she was a 12-time state medalist, while she earned all-state honors in basketball as a junior.

Freshman pitcher

Abby Carr, RHP

Carr was the Gatorade Missouri Softball Player of the Year in both 2024 and 2025 at Lafayette HS.

She will play both ways for Mizzou as a pitcher and a position player. She holds her high school’s career records in strikeouts and ERA as well as doubles, home runs and batting average.

As a senior, she had a 23-0 pitching record with 304 strikeouts and a 0.242 ERA in 144.2 innings.