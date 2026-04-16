Abby Hay lifts Mizzou softball over Kansas

The Mizzou softball team looked poised to cruise to a Border War win in Kansas on Wednesday. But two runs in the bottom of the sixth tied the game and threatened the Tigers’ rivalry win.

Then Abby Hay came to the plate in the seventh.

After Abby Carr walked, Hay sent a fly ball deep to right field and over the wall for a two-run home run. Hay’s fifth homer of the season put the Tigers in front for good in a 4-2 win.

Mizzou took the initial lead with a run in the first. With two outs, Carr walked, Hay singled to right and Sidney Forrester singled to center to bring Carr home.

Then in the second, Claire Cahalan singled, Sophie Smith sacrifice bunted her to second. Kayley Lenger was hit by a pitch and Addy Waits walked to load the bases. Then Stefania Abruscato hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Cahalan.

Mizzou held the 2-0 lead through the first five innings as Marissa McCann fired five shutout frames. But when she came out for the sixth, Kansas used two singles to put runners on first and third. That led to the Tigers making a change in the circle to Carr.

Carr got a run-scoring groundout and a strikeout, but a Kansas triple tied the game before Carr got a strikeout to end the frame with the game tied at 2.

McCann went 5-plus innings, allowing four hits and two runs, while striking out four. Carr threw 2.0 innings, allowing two hits and two walks, while striking out three batters.

The Tigers had six total hits and four walks. Hay’s home run was the lone extra-base hit. She went 3-for-4 day with two RBI and a run scored.

Carr walked three times and scored two runs.

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The win got the Tigers back over .500 at 23-22 overall. Mizzou will now take its 6-9 SEC record into a weekend series hosting South Carolina. Friday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m., Saturday’s first pitch is set for 5 p.m. and Sunday’s game will begin at 1 p.m.