Aeoden Sinclair takes third as redshirt freshman: McAreavy's Mizzou Moments

Each week, I take a look at a few moments across Mizzou sports that I think deserve some extra recognition.

This week, we’ve got a medalist, a season for the Mizzou record books, some freshman accolades and a special Tiger career ending.

Aeoden Sinclair takes third in NCAA Championships

The Tigers sent six wrestlers to the NCAA Championships, including redshirt freshman Aeoden Sinclair, who won the 184-pound bracket in the Big 12 Championships.

He entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed at his weight and moved his way easily through his first two matches. But he was upset by the No. 7 seed in quarterfinals. Instead of letting that ruin his first trip to the tournament, Sinclair bounced back with four consecutive wins coming against the No. 4, No. 6, No. 5 and No. 10 seeds to take third place.

Sinclair had championship aspirations this season, so ending third isn’t quite where he wanted to be. But to do that in his first trip to the tournament is a special thing.

Sinclair became the first Mizzou freshman All-American since Keegan O’Toole and Rocky Elam in 2021, when O’Toole started his college career with a third-place finish as well.

Matching the results from O’Toole’s first tournament is pretty special company. And Sinclair is on track for a special career already.

Grace Slaughter becomes just the fifth Mizzou women’s basketball player to score 600 points in a season

There haven’t been many individual seasons in Mizzou women’s basketball history better statistically than the one Grace Slaughter just completed.

The Tiger junior ended with 635 total points, an average of 18.7 per game, to go with 232 total rebounds (6.8 per game) and 62 assists while playing almost 36 minutes per game.

Slaughter joined a short list of 600-point scorers in Mizzou women’s basketball history.

Joni Davis did it in both 1983-84 and 1984-85

did it in both 1983-84 and 1984-85 Renee Kelly did it in both 1985-86 and 1986-87

did it in both 1985-86 and 1986-87 Amanda Lassiter did it in 2000-01

did it in 2000-01 Sophie Cunningham did it in 2018-19

That’s it. That’s the list. And I believe Kelly’s two seasons are the only ones on this list that include more rebounds than Slaughter grabbed this year.

She also set the program record in minutes played in a season.

Slaughter’s 635 was fourth on the single-season list, behind Davis’ 776 in 1984-85 and Kelly’s 756 in 1985-86 and 713 in 1986-87.

So she had more points this year than Cunningham ever had in a season.

Slaughter’s season moved her into ninth on the Tigers’ career points leaderboard. She is 29 points behind Sandie Prophete in eighth, 76 points behind Erika Martin in seventh and 138 points behind Evan Unrau in sixth.

If Slaughter were to return and put up another 600-point season next year, she would move into third all time (she would need to score 728 to match Cunningham’s career total) and become just the fourth Mizzou player to ever score 2,000 career points. But sadly in the portal era, that’s not a sure thing.

I hope she is though. Slaughter is a delight to cover, and the combo of her and Shannon Dowell gives Kellie Harper a great foundation to build off of if they return.

Abby Carr earns Freshman of the Week recognition

After a really impressive performance in the series against Alabama, Mizzou freshman two-way softball player Abby Carr was named Freshman of the Week by Softball America.

Carr hit three home runs against the Tide, driving in four of Mizzou’s nine total runs in the series.

But not just that. She also pitched 4.2 scoreless innings, including a 2.2-inning outing to close the Saturday game and earn a save.

Carr has been simply fantastic this season.

She’s sixth on the Tigers in batting average (.281), third in OPS (.995), fifth in total hits (25), fifth in doubles (6), second in home runs (8 and only behind freshman Sidney Forrester at 9), first in RBI (29) and third in total bases (55).

She also leads the pitchers in ERA (2.04) while pitching the third-most innings, behind just the two regular starters. Her batting average against (.209) is almost 40 points lower than the next closest.

Carr has become a fixture in the middle of the lineup and the primary relief option out of the bullpen, as evidenced by her use finishing all three games against Alabama.

Mizzou coach Larissa Anderson was asked after the Sunday game about getting her a start and said she wants to, but asked who she would turn to out of the bullpen in that game.

Carr has only been playing college softball for a month and a half, and she’s already a fantastic and incredibly productive player.

Mark Mitchell completes his Mizzou career

It didn’t end the way any Mizzou fans, or Mark Mitchell, were hoping. But the time Mitchell was with the Tigers was special.

From the way he’s talked about it, coming home and playing for Mizzou meant the world for Mitchell. And what he did to help the program rebound after the devastation of the 2023-24 season was amazing.

It’s really too bad the Tigers weren’t able to give him a showcase performance in the tournament either year. But I doubt people around Mizzou are going to forget Mitchell for a long time.