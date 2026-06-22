Alabama connections lead Jaylen Hill to perfect match at Mizzou

When Jaylen Hill first visited Missouri in March, RJ McDonald started to suspect his offensive tackle might know his next destination in his football journey. On the wedding anniversary of his high school head coach, Hill felt something different when walking through Memorial Stadium.

The Class of 2027 Lanett (Ala.) three-star saw the Tigers during a spring practice. As McDonald and his wife accompanied Hill, the two noticed the offensive lineman fitting in, but they also knew Hill wanted to go through the entire process.

Hill’s recruitment really picked up at the start of the new year. Missouri cornerbacks coach Al Pogue made his rounds through Alabama, visiting close friend in Lanett assistant coach Royce McKinney this past January. With McDonald also in the room, Pogue sent Hill’s film to offensive line coach Brandon Jones.

“They instantly called right back and offered him,” McDonald said. “And then it just snowballed.”

Hill completed his official visit schedule Sunday with a commitment to the Tigers. He took trips to Arkansas, Kansas State, Mississippi State and Pittsburgh as well, but McDonald always had a feeling the 53rd-ranked recruit in Alabama would end up in Missouri.

“That kid probably hasn’t gotten out of Lanett much,” McDonald said. “He was very adamant about, ‘It does not matter where a school is. I want to go see it and see it for what it’s worth and really get to go and feel the process, being able to see the country.’ … A lot of people were like, ‘Why is he going to Pittsburgh?’ He’s open to anything. That’s what I kept telling all the schools that would come in.”

Hill told McDonald and McKinney early into this past weekend’s official visit that Missouri felt like the place to be. He waited until Sunday morning to give the news to the staff in head coach Eli Drinkwitz‘s office.

“Man, he kind of knew probably back in March, to be honest with you,” McDonald said. “He was very content with his feeling. You just know when you know. … You could tell the staff really wanted him. They prioritized him from the jump. When we got out there, that’s all Coach Drink talked about.”

Mississippi State transfer Luke Work served as Hill’s player host. But among the other offensive linemen to hang around Hill was redshirt senior guard Curtis Peagler, who played for McKinney at Demopolis (Ala.) High.

Through the adversity off the field, which McDonald preferred to leave private, Hill has remained a winner. He competed for a state title this past season, but even more so, the recruit who may not say more than 10 words came out of his shell when being recruited by Missouri.

“That’s very good for me,” McDonald added. “I’m a younger guy myself as a head coach, but I see him as my kid, my child. When you see something like that, where he’s enjoying himself and he’s truly who he is around people, that’s really comforting for me, and I know it’s comforting for his his mama, his grandmama, Coach McKinney and me.”

McDonald has trust in the Missouri staff. Along with Jones and Pogue, he has a rapport with offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, a native of Madison, Ala. The two even have family homes around the same lake in the Yellowhammer State.

“Coach Drink is very special,” McDonald added. “He’s got something about him, and Coach Lindsey is a great man as genuine as they come. Coach Jones as well. And so I’m just very happy he’s getting to play for a lot of great, great men.”