An update on Mizzou players in the NBA/G-League

The NBA has hit the All-Star weekend, so let’s take a look at how Mizzou players in the league (and in the G-League) have performed this season.

Kobe Brown

After starting his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, Kobe Brown was traded to the Indiana Pacers at the deadline as is getting a much larger opportunity.

The Mizzou product played two games for the Pacers and made his first-career start. He never played more than 9.0 minutes per game for the Clippers, but has played 23.5 per game in two appearances for Indiana.

In his first game, he scored 8 points and grabbed six rebounds. In his second game, he produced four points, seven rebounds and three assists.

He is now averaging 3.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game this season.

Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson is in Year 12 in the league and remains a role player, this year for the New York Knicks.

He has played in 51 games with one start.

He’s currently scoring 9.1 points per game, which would be a career low. Clarkson has never scored fewer than 11 points per game in a season. He’s also at a career-low 1.7 rebounds per game and 1.3 assists per game.

That’s largely because his time on the floor has decreased under 20 minutes per game for the first time.

Twelve years is a long time in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr.

After six seasons with the Denver Nuggets, including a championship, Michael Porter Jr. was traded to the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason.

He’s started all 41 games he’s played this season and is a key part of a bad Nets team. Porter is taking advantage of being the primary scorer, with 25.0 points per game, which far surpasses his career high of 19.0 in 2020-21.

He’s also bringing down 7.2 rebounds per game and dishing out a career-high 3.2 assists per contest (previous high was 2.1 last year).

The older brother of current Mizzou player Jevon Porter is taking five more shots per game than he ever has, including more than two more 3s per game than in any previous year.

Dru Smith

Dru Smith is in Year 4 and his role has really grown. After never playing more than 15 games in a season, he has appeared in 55 this year with one start. He’s helped the Miami Heat to a 29-27 record.

Smith is scoring 6.1 points per game to go with a co-career-high 2.6 rebounds and a career-high 2.8 assists per game. He’s also at a co-career-high 1.5 steals per game.

His per-game numbers are down a bit from last year, but I think he’ll take the trade off to play in 41 more games through All-Star weekend than he played all of last year.

G-Leaguers

Tamar Bates

Tamar Bates has played in 13 games this year for the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets) with 12 in the Tip-Off Tournament.

In those appearances, he plays 33.2 minutes per game and is a major scoring threat with 19.5 points per contest. He’s shooting 54.9 percent from the field, 44.1 percent from 3 and 90.3 percent from the line, keeping his 50/40/90 mark he reached with Mizzou.

He’s also bringing down 4.4 rebounds per game to go with 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Sean East

Sean East has really impressed this season, earning himself a spot in the NBA Rising Stars Game.

In 36 games for the Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz), he’s scoring 17.6 points per game and shooting 50.2 percent from the field. East is also dishing out 5.6 assists per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds per game.

Caleb Grill

In 27 games for the Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls), Caleb Grill is averaging 10.7 points per contest. He’s putting up 6.6 3-pointers per game and making 2.6 for a 39.9 rate from deep. That’s most of his shots per game.

He is also averaging 3.2 rebounds per game.

D’Moi Hodge

Somewhat of a surprise to me, D’Moi Hodge is still sticking around the G-League after playing internationally in 2024-25. Many former Mizzou players have ended up playing internationally recently.

He’s back in 2025-26 with the Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks) and he’s played in 32 games. He is playing 32.3 minutes per game and scoring 8.5 points per contest. His 3-point rate isn’t quite where Tiger fans might expect at 30.8 percent, but he’s putting up five 3-pointers per game.

He also has 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Jeremiah Tilmon

Jeremiah Tilmon also hanging around in the G-League after playing internationally in 2024-25.

In 25 games for the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks), he’s averaging 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

He hasn’t been much of an offensive threat, but those rebound numbers aren’t too bad.