Arizona State transfer offensive tackle Josh Atkins commits to Mizzou

For a third consecutive offseason, Missouri explored the veteran offensive tackle market in the portal.

The Tigers received the commitment of Arizona State transfer Josh Atkins during his visit Wednesday and Thursday to keep that streak alive. Atkins, who played the past two seasons with the Sun Devils, has one year of eligibility remaining.

Atkins, a Rival Industry three-star in the 2021 class, began his college career at Houston, where current Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones recruited him. The Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview product did not see game action in two seasons with the Cougars.

Across two seasons at Arizona State and one season at Hawaii, Atkins made 39-straight starts. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound left tackle posted a 66 offensive grade by Pro Football Focus, while sporting 73.8 pass blocking and 59.2 run blocking grades. He committed only five penalties in 2025.

While making all of his snaps at left tackle, excluding three where he lined up at tight end, Atkins allowed three sacks in 439 pass blocking reps. Missouri started junior Cayden Green — who will return for his senior year — at left tackle in 2025, leaving the possibility for Atkins to play right tackle.

The Tigers lost two starters from this past season in center Connor Tollison and All-American right tackle Keagen Trost. Atkins joined former Mississippi State starter Luke Work as the second offensive line addition for the Missouri in the portal.