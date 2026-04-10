Ask the Editor: On the SEC Championship game's future, Mizzou rev sharing and covering the portal

I held my weekly Ask the Editor thread Thursday night. Here are a few of the questions and answers about the state of Mizzou sports and more.

The plan is to do it all again next week at 7 p.m. Thursday. I’ll post a thread named “This week’s Ask the Editor thread” with a blue “OFF TOPIC” tag on Monday. If you have any questions you’d like answered next week, head to that thread when I post it and drop them in there.

EttuMu asks: Do you have any understanding of where the athletic department is on raising the 20 million they need this summer? I think it’s because they opted in if I recall.

Kyle: When it comes to revenue sharing, there isn’t really a “raising” of money in the way I think you’re asking about. It just comes directly out of athletics revenue.

The athletic department has been in a deficit the past few years to pay for the NEZ expansion project, but the school administration has been giving loans to help keep the athletic department going. I don’t have firm figures about where that stands for fiscal year 2026, but I assume it will continue on that same path they’ve been running the past few years. Mun Choi, the university president, and the Mizzou board have been very vocally and fiscally supportive of the athletics department and clear about how much they value fully funding athletics. Which includes the full share of revenue sharing at this point.

The Tigers will have the full allotment of $20.5 million in revenue sharing dollars available. How much they have on top of that for NIL deals is a different matter closer to the raising of money I think you’re thinking of.

Kyle: I don’t remember Drinkwitz talking specifically about it in the way some coaches have recently. But when he was catching some national criticism last season for comments about expanding the playoff, what he was actually talking about was having, in essence, multiple SEC postseason games to determine spots in the CFP.

I believe the idea was something like an SEC Tournament bracket, but just one round. No. 1 plays No. 8, No. 2 plays No. 7, No. 3 plays No. 6, No. 4 plays No. 5, then those four winners move into the national bracket. Something to that effect.

So while I don’t think he’s recently said anything specific about the game, he’s made comments that imply a changing of the SEC postseason in a way that would do away with the game anyway, as long as it’s replaced by the expansion of the postseason that allows more teams to have a path to play for a national championship.

Kyle: Probably basketball.

There’s just fewer roster spots to worry about, fewer players to consider, all of that. Basketball players tend to be a little more private, which is true from their high school years and into and past college. But having to worry about, at most, 15 guys leaving is just much simpler workload wise than worrying about 30-40. And that’s the same with total amount of players coming in.