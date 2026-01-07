Auburn transfer safety Kensley Louidor-Faustin commits to Mizzou

Although not previously anticipated to hammer home in the safety market, Missouri went after an SEC transfer.

Former Auburn safety Kensley Louidor-Faustin committed to Missouri following two seasons with the Tigers down south. The sophomore declared his intentions to enter the portal Dec. 28 with two years of eligibility remaining.

During the 2025 season, Louidor-Faustin totaled 20 tackles (14 solo and three tackles for loss), one interceptions, three pass breakups and one sack. The Naples (Fla.) product began a visit at Missouri on Monday.

Louidor-Faustin was the second addition to the Missouri safety room, joining Notre Dame transfer JaDon Blair.

Missouri bolsters safety position with Kensley Louidor-Faustin

Missouri suffered multiple losses to its safety room, notably with the unexpected transfer of starter Marvin Burks Jr. The Tigers announced the re-signing of sophomore safety Trajen Greco in the minutes following Burks’ decision.

The program is also set to retain former Virginia Tech transfer Mose Phillips II and Northern Illinois transfer Santana Banner. Phillips has one years of eligibility remaining; Banner has two. Among the underclassmen, Missouri has redshirt freshman Jackson Hancock, redshirt freshman CJ Bass and incoming freshmen Brody Jones, Jayden McGregory and Carter Stewart.