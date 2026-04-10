Border War to be played on Friday: Mizzou football scheduling change

The Mizzou football team will not play either of its first two games on a Saturday. After changing the season opener to a Thursday night matchup, the Tigers announced a change for the Border War to Friday night on Sept. 11.

New date for the Border Showdown 🗓️#TheMizzouWay pic.twitter.com/2pPeAxdNQR — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) April 10, 2026

The series

The Friday night matchup will be the second in the revival of the Border War after the teams played in Week 2 last season. The Tigers claimed the first revival matchup of long-time rivals, 42-31.

The game time and television broadcast for this year’s game will be announced at a later date.

Last year’s win extended the Mizzou winning streak in the series to four straight games, and gave the Tigers a sixth win in the past seven matchups.

After the Tigers joined the SEC starting in 2012, the long-running rivalry matchup was ended indefinitely. It had been played every season since 1891, but then went dormant for 14 seasons.

Last year was the first in a four-game revival of the series. This year’s matchup will be at Kansas, while the series will return again in 2031 and 2032. This year will be the first time the series is played in Lawrence since 2005.

Mizzou claims a 58-54-9 all-time lead in the series.

The change leaves the Mizzou football schedule as: