BYU transfer Kennard Davis Jr. commits to Mizzou

Missouri went with a familiar name to bolster its roster depth for the 2026-27 season. The Tigers received the commitment of BYU transfer Kennard Davis Jr., who officially visited his in-state program Thursday.

Davis, a product of St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon, transferred from Southern Illinois to BYU for his junior season. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward averaged 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 32 starts. He currently has one season of eligibility remaining.

In his sophomore campaign with the Salukis, Davis posted averages of 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals across 32 appearances, 31 starts. He has career shooting splits of 43% from the field and 34.% from deep. Missouri expressed interest last transfer portal cycle as well.

Davis joined Jaylen Carey (Tennessee), Jamier Jones (Providence) and Bryson Tiller (Kansas) as the Tigers’ fourth transfer portal addition. Missouri has now filled 13-of-15 roster sports for this upcoming season.

“You cannot compete for a national championship if you don’t have the correct student athletes, if you’re not winning recruiting battles, if you’re not being able to advance previously,” Tigers coach Dennis Gates said Wednesday at the “ZOU to YOU” tour in St. Charles, Mo.

“But if you’re not having retention, if you’re not having the fan base, if you’re not taking care of home court to be able to win 30-plus games and only five losses in the last two years, I think that’s that’s a step forward for us.”

Davis had also entered his name into the 2026 NBA Draft. The deadline to withdraw is 11 p.m. on May 27.