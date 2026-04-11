Cardinal Ritter LB Marshaun Ivy names Mizzou to Top 5 schools

After Marshaun Ivy made up ground with recruiting visits this spring, the Class of 2027 three-star trimmed his list to five schools. The St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter linebacker tabbed Arizona State, Illinois, Kentucky, Miami and Missouri as his top programs.

Ivy, who received his offer from the Tigers this past May, visited for the Alabama game in October before returning for spring practice in March. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder scheduled his Missouri official visit for May 29-31 and Arizona State for this coming weekend.

“It felt like I was getting coached,” Ivy said after his most recent trip to Columbia to see linebackers coach Derek Nicholson. “His intensity that he brings, it feels like here (Cardinal Ritter), the intensity that we got at practice. … I learned how to be more of a leader. If you see somebody mess up on a drill, just lead them the right way. You don’t yell at them, cuss at them. You just treat them with respect.”

Among the schools in his top group, Ivy noted three head coaches heavily involved in his recruitment: Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, Miami’s Mario Cristobal and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz. The Hurricanes have been seen as the Tigers’ biggest threat for Ivy’s commitment.

Ivy knew an offer from the Fighting Illini was coming in March. The eighth-ranked Missouri recruit then added Illinois to his completed visits Friday, while taking to Miami this week as well. Tigers commit Jack Brown — a four-star at nearby Cottleville (Mo.) Francis Howell Central — has started to recruit Ivy.

Missouri offers 2028 WR Barrett Price

A wide receiver at Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park, Barrett Price heard from just the right Missouri coach. The Class of 2028 recruit received his Tigers offer from new defensive line coach Chop Harbin, who calls Butler, Ala., his hometown.

“I got to learn a lot about the program,” Price said. “I really like Missouri. What they are building over there is special, and I can’t wait to see what holds in he future for them. I feel like when most coaches watch my film, they tell me I can make that play. I can get open and affect the game. And they tell me I’m a winner. I love to win more than anything. … Huge shoutout to Coach Chop.”