CFB analyst discusses Mizzou Top-100 players: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, On3 college football analyst Clark Brooks joins Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren to discuss evaluating Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy and offensive tackle Cayden Green for the Top 100. The guys also discuss Tigers ranked inside the next 200 players and impact transfers

Ahmad Hardy

“Before the injury, I’ll leave it as that, he was right there with Kewan Lacy, 1A, 1B for top running back in the country,” Brooks said. “But of course, statistically, it’s really hard to knock Hardy a bit. And from where I come from, I really value what I call ‘Running back stable metrics,’ these are things you’re trying to isolate a running back in any type of situation. You can’t really control how much cusion you get down-to-down, or what play calls you’re going to get. … You just need to know how can this guy take care of his own business. Broken tackles, yards after contact, being able to provide some value in the receiving game … he’s absolutely the running back that does that better than anyone in the country.”

Cayden Green

“It’s been a consistent trend with whoever is the better booken Eliah Drinkwitz likes to ride behind,” Brooks said. “Last year with Keagen Trost, he saw the majority of the outside zone carries go his way. But Cayden Green, you got to give mad respect to this guy. Basically two weeks before the season, he’s going to be a guard and then he just kicked out on very little notice.”

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