Charleston Southern transfer OL Colin Sorensen commits to Mizzou

Missouri added more offensive line depth to its reserves.

The Tigers received the commitment of Charleston Southern offensive lineman Colin Sorensen, who announced his decision Friday. Sorenson, who has two years of eligibility remaining plus a redshirt, visited Missouri on Thursday.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Niceville (Fla.) product received Third-Team All-Conference by Phil Steele in 2025. The Big South head coaches also selected him for honorable mention All-Conference.

“Colin is a big, long athlete from Florida,” Charleston Southern coach Gabe Giardina said on the team’s website. “He really is like a power forward in basketball with great feet and great hands. We saw him in camp this summer at Georgia State. He came down here to CSU again so we have had multiple evaluations on him, a really really good football player and a great family.”

Sorensen started 20 games in his time at Charleston Southern, dating back to his freshman season. After entering the transfer portal Jan. 2, the rising junior planned visits to Kennesaw State, New Mexico State and Ball State.

The former Charleston Southern standout joined Josh Atkins, Will Kemna and Luke Work as the fourth transfer offensive line addition for Missouri. Only Atkins, an offensive tackle, is expected to start for the Tigers in 2026.

