2028 WR Chase Hancock recaps first Mizzou visit, lunch with Coach Bryson Abraham

During his first trip to Missouri, Chase Hancock spent time with the Tigers outside of the South End Zone Facility. Assistant wide receivers coach Bryson Abraham joined the Class of 2028 recruit and his family for lunch after the unofficial visit.

“We had great conversations, which really made my visit exceptional,” Hancock said. “My family is all about relationships when it comes to this college football game, and Coach did a great job of that.”

Hancock, who hasn’t reported an offer from Missouri, noted the player development efforts being more advanced than other programs. Although the Tigers have relied on the transfer portal more in recent offseasons, they showed Hancock the ins and outs of one-on-one attention for physical and mental reps.

“The offer is basically there, even though it wasn’t verbally mentioned,” Hancock said. “It’s more so building on our the relationship and getting to know each other more. They are all about doing everything ‘the right way.'”

Missouri now wants to see Hancock work against press-man defense in his junior season. The speedy wideout will also focus on his yards after the catch, looking to up his scoring total from five touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.

“I’m not leaving anything on the field this upcoming season,” the 5-foot-10, 150-pound wideout said.

Hancock overlapped at Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy with former Missouri offensive tackle target Evan Goodwin, who finished his high school career at Bauxite (Ark.) High and signed with SMU this past December.