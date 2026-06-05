Chris Kasky commits to Mizzou, marks second pledge from Nazareth Academy

Missouri dipped back in the Midwest well for its first commit off the edge. Class of 2027 three-star Chris Kasky pledged to the Tigers, joining La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy teammate Luke Injaychock with the SEC program.

Injaychock and Kasky attended spring practice together in March before the three-start interior offensive lineman committed to Missouri at the start of May. The two booked their official visits for the same weekend, with Kasky eyeing an early June commitment date.

“He’s been trying,” Kasky said about Injaychock recruiting him to Missouri. “As soon as he committed, he’s turned into a recruiter, so it really never stops. … Obviously, it’s fun being there with a teammate.”

Kasky committed to Missouri over Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State and Nebraska. The 21st-ranked Illinois recruit officially visited the Hoosiers on May 15-17. The Hawkeyes has been scheduled for this coming weekend, while the Cornhuskers had taken over the June 12-14 slot from Illinois. Additionally, the Spartans had been booked for June 19-21.

Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz visited Nazareth Academy in January. Missouri offered Injaychock during that visit, while Kasky added his scholarship from defensive line coach Chop Harbin in the days leading up to the in-school evaluation.

“They definitely know what they’re talking about,” Kasky said about Harbin and edges coach Brian Early. “They bring the energy. They’re just great people. I really like them personally, regardless of the football portion.”

Missouri also has officially visits set with edges Dallas Pauldo for this weekend, Antwan Jackson, C.J. Johnson and Esa Wittingburg for June 12-14 and Solomon Efunbajo for June 19-21.

Success Nwabude had scheduled an official visit for June 19-21 before committing to Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Additionally, Frederick Ards III, who spent two unofficial visits with the Tigers this offseason, pledged to Texas A&M.