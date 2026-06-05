Chris Kasky, Luke Injaychock bridge brotherhood from Nazareth Academy to Mizzou

La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy became an underrated recruiting ground for the Big Ten and Notre Dame. Some of its products — Julian Love, J.J. McCarthy and CJ West — all built foundations for the NFL through Midwest colleges, but for a Class of 2027 duo, the SEC started calling.

Chris Kasky, a three-star edge, committed to Missouri on Friday, joining teammate and three-star interior offensive lineman Luke Injaychock, who pledged to the Tigers on May 1. Yet even for a program that ranked highly in Illinois, the Roadrunners matched a feat of three Division-I commits in one class for the first time in over a decade.

“This is quite an honor for our program,” Nazareth Academy coach Tim Racki said. “You talk about picking the right time to start hammering Chicago. They were never around here, at least never at Nazareth until this year, and now, it was like a revolving door with all the coaches from Mizzou coming in here.”

Henry Sakalas committed to Michigan State on Thursday. Coincidentally, his pledge filled the Spartans’ second linebacker opening, which axed the program’s official visit with Missouri commit Caleb Green for this weekend.

Chris Kasky, Luke Injaychock commit to Mizzou

For Kasky and Injaychock, though, they’ve spent nearly their entire friendship on the football field. Outside of one season, they’ve been on the same team. The duo enrolled at Nazareth Academy together and later took two visits to Missouri at the same time.

“I’m really not surprised that they’re going to Mizzou together,” Racki said. “Because they act like they are brothers. It’s pretty cool to watch where Chris is more of the, as you would expect, the defensive wild child and hair on fire and where Luke is more cerebral and can keep Chris in check.

“They’re ultra competitive with each other, whether it comes to just a simple game, messing around type deal. They have an incredible relationship, so they’re gonna do really well together at Mizzou.”

As Kasky’s recruitment took off this calendar year, Power Four programs told Racki that the 20th-ranked Illinois recruit stood at the top of their boards. Even with a dinged-up shoulder that held him out two games, Kasky put together a film package of defensive and special teams highlights of high efficiency.

“He’s just such a fierce competitor,” Racki said. “He thrives off of the big stage and also competition. Especially where some kids might get a little intimidated if they’re going up against a five-star Mount Carmel kid, Chris enjoys those type of matchups, thrives off of wanting to compete against the best of the best in game situations. … He can really put the juice into a football program, because he certainly has for us.”