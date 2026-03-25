Cierra Harrison fires five-inning no-hitter, Mizzou softball cruises to win at SIUE

Mizzou didn’t need much help from the offense Tuesday to beat SIUE. But the Tigers put up eight runs anyway.

Cierra Harrison threw a no-hitter to lead the Tigers to a run-rule-shortened 8-0 win in Illinois, getting back to two games under .500.

It was the 48th no-hitter in Mizzou program history and Harrison’s second in her career.

Harrison cruised from the start, allowing just two baserunners on a walk in the second and another in the fourth.

On the other side, Mizzou’s offense got going right from the start.

Stefania Abruscato opened the scoring with a home run to right field, scoring Addy Waits in the first inning, then Abby Carr followed up being named Freshman of the Week by Softball America with an RBI single to score Sidney Forrester.

Madison Uptegrove then tripled to score Carr and Sophie Smith and make it 5-0 going into the bottom of the first inning.

In the fourth, Abruscato added on with a single to score Linny Ramsey. Then Abby Hay singled to score Adi Koller, who went from first to home on an outfield error. Koller’s run made it 7-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.

On the verge of a run-rule win in the top of the fifth, Uptegrove flew out to center and Smith scored from second on a throwing error from the outfield.

Mizzou had 13 hits, with two each from Waits, Abruscato, Forrester, Smith and Uptegrove. Abruscato led the team with three RBI, and a walk, while Uptegrove had two RBI.

Harrison earned the win to reach 7-4 on the season as the Tigers got to 16-18 overall.

Up next

Mizzou will remain on the road to face Auburn (22-10, 2-4 SEC) in a weekend series. The first game will start at 6 p.m. Friday, then the teams will match up at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.