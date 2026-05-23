Contract details for Mizzou basketball assistants

Mizzou released the contract info of each of the four new assistant coaches joining the basketball coaching staff for the 2026-27 season.

Here is a look at those new deals, plus links to the contracts if you want to look through them yourself.

“We have assembled a winning roster for this season,” Mizzou coach Dennis Gates said in a team statement. “Both on the court with our student-athletes and on the sideline with our staff. We feature a lot of experience in our coaching staff that has won at every level of basketball – from high major to mid major and to high school. It is a very diverse staff that compliments each other well and brings proven track records to Mizzou. They have all shown the ability to develop players at a high level and set up their student-athletes to have success at both the college and professional levels.”

Jason Crowe Sr.

The father of Jason Crowe Jr., an expected one-and-done player, signed a two-year deal with the Tigers. The agreement has a one-year automatic renewal set for April 30, 2028, unless the university provides a notice of non-extension.

Jason Crowe Sr. will make a base salary of $300,000, with an additional non-salary compensation of $200,000. The new assistant will also receive a $5,000 moving allowance. That $500,000 total yearly compensation is before incentives. He was also granted a one-time signing incentive of $15,000.

Crowe is listed as an Assistant Coach for Player Development.

Zach Reynolds

Zach Reynolds, the former high school coach of incoming freshman Toni Bryant, signed a two-year deal as well. Reynolds’ deal also has an automatic renewal on April 30, 2028.

His base salary is set for $200,000 before incentives. Reynolds also received a one-time $5,000 moving allowance and one-time $15,000 signing incentive.

He is listed as an assistant coach focused on player development.

Jimmie Foster

Jimmie Foster comes in with 15 years of DI coaching experience, most recently as an assistant at Colorado State.

Foster signed a one-year deal with Mizzou, with an automatic renewel of one year set for April 30, 2027.

His base salary is set for $250,000 before incentives. Foster was also granted the one-time $5,000 moving allowance and a one-time signing incentive of $15,000.

He is listed as an assistant coach.

Tavaras Hardy

Tavaras Hardy joins Mizzou as the team’s new offensive coordinator and will focus on helping the team’s post players. He spent six years as the head coach at Loyola (MD.) from 2018-2024.

Hardy signed a one-year deal with the same auto renewal set for April 30, 2027.

His base compensation is set for $250,000 before incentives. He received the same one-time $5,000 moving allowance and one-time $15,000 signing incentive.

If any of the new coaches terminate their contract early, they would owe Mizzou their remaining base salary. The same is true if Mizzou terminates the deals early.

Three of Mizzou’s returning assistants took pay cuts, either previously scheduled in prior deals or with recent changes to their contracts.

Associate head coach Kyle Smithpeters will earn $250,000, down from $300,000 last year. Assistant coach Matt Cline will make $100,000, down from $190,000. Ryan Sharbaugh had a planned pay cut in his original deal from $250,000 to $200,000. David ‘Dickey’ Nutt has moved back to a role listed as ‘Assistant to the head coach’ after spending last season as an assistant coach on the sidelines.