Chicago DL Corey Randolph Jr. 'not rushing' decision between Big 12, SEC programs

Even with Kentucky taking the lead in Corey Randolph Jr.‘s recruitment, Missouri still has an official visit scheduled with the Class of 2027 defensive lineman. Tigers first-year defensive line coach Chop Harbin adjusted the board of targets this offseason, starting with Randolph in January.

A Chicago (Ill.) Simeon three-star, Randolph received his offer from linebackers coach Derek Nicholson on Jan. 22. Nine days later, he visited Columbia for the first time.

“I saw everything that they have to offer,” Randolph told Blue & Gold writer Tyler James on Sunday at a LemmingReport photoshoot in Chicago, “everything that can help me throughout these next three to four years.”

During the NCAA Dead Period in February, Randolph announced his first official visit: Missouri on June 12-14. Kansas State (June 5-7) and Kentucky (June 19-21) later joined his schedule, with Kansas State replacing Wisconsin, which already took two defensive line commitments.

“All the schools that got me set for an OV right now, they’re real genuine about the things that they say and the things that they mean,” said Randolph, who is also hearing from Boston College and Purdue.

Kentucky defensive line coach Anwar Stewart paid an in-home visit to Randolph on May 6. National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu — who noted a trending direction with the Wildcats — entered a prediction in favor of the Kentucky the same day.

“I’m real patient about it,” Randolph said his decision. “I ain’t rushing it. … I’m really just picturing myself at all these schools to see which one’s the best for me.”

Missouri also has other Class of 2027 defensive linemen scheduled for official visits: Sean Saint Fleur (May 29-31), Dami Sowunmi (June 5-7), Joseph Graves (June 5-7), Nehemiah Ombati (June 12-14), Eric Vaulx Jr. (June 12-14) and MJ Woods (June 19-21).