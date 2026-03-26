Dallas Pauldo, Mizzou 'talk every day' as recruitment continues to develop

When asked about his visit intentions with Missouri, Dallas Pauldo wanted to hear about the weather.

The Class of 2027 edge — who spent his first-ever Junior Day with the Tigers — traveled to Columbia in January amid a winter storm. Pauldo got his first look at a snow-blanketed Missouri, but in his second go around, he hoped for an actual tour of campus.

“Has it gotten warmer up that way?” Pauldo asked in February. “Snow gone?”

Although the temperatures heated up, the Rockvale (Tenn.) three-star never ended up back at Missouri in March. The Tigers went on spring break, but they remained interested in Pauldo, who new defensive line coach Chop Harbin visited and offered at the start of the year.

“Coach Chop and I talk every day,” Pauldo told The Hoosier‘s Shayne Pickering. “It’s great with him. I can’t wait to get back out there.”

Rockvale (TN) 2027 defensive lineman Dallas Pauldo is an explosive disruptor



He is looking to build off a strong junior season that placed him firmly on the recruiting radar of top college programs



OFFERS: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Mizzou, Tennessee, Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/OYB2Ckvte2 — Shayne Pickering (@shaynep_media) March 25, 2026

Although not disclosing official visit dates yet, Pauldo will be at Alabama and Indiana across the next two months for spring practices. Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri and Vanderbilt make up his top schools, which would likely signal possible destinations for May and June trips.

“As a player, he says he loves my tape,” Pauldo said about Harbin. “He says that I am an athlete, and I fit their program very well. As a person, he checks in on me every day.”

Rockvale (TN) ‘27 DL Dallas Pauldo is one of the most talented players in the Southeast.



6’5, 245 with plenty of athleticism, elite disruptor and high upside at the next level.



He is a top 450 player per Rivals and holds offers from Georgia, Indiana, Alabama and many others. pic.twitter.com/NEHAbNcNIc — Conner Smith (@CSmithMedia) March 26, 2026

Missouri currently has two edge prospects scheduled to officially visit this spring. Tigers legacy and recent Rivals300 addition Wyatt Smith booked his trip for May 29-31. Three-star T.K. Cunningham — who transferred to Chandler (Ariz.) Basha this semester — has an official visit set for June 19-21.