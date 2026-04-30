Dennis Gates provides updates on Mizzou's transfer portal efforts

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — As Dennis Gates addressed the media for the first time since the transfer portal opened and closed, the Missouri coach sat with a near-complete roster. The Tigers already signed three players, putting them at 12 filled roster spots of the 15 allotted in college basketball.

The second transfer to announce his commitment to the Tigers, Providence wing Jamier Jones received the first review from Gates during his availability at the “ZOU to YOU” tour Wednesday. The athletic rising sophomore checked off multiple boxes for Missouri.

“He gives us depth, he gives us flashy, he gives us strength in the perimeter as a great defender, but also in the open court, good downhill guy,” Gates said. “I’m excited to work with them.”

Tennessee transfer Jaylen Carey brought more physicality to the Tigers’ front court. As the first announced commitment this cycle, the rising senior stood among the top in offensive and defensive rebounds in the SEC this past season.

“I’m excited about his skill set, his passing, his ability to stretch the floor,” Gates said.

With that what Missouri lost to exhausted eligibility and the portal, Gates recognized a need to replace his leading scorer. Kansas transfer forward Bryson Tiller entered that equation as a longtime target for Gates.

“If we had to replace Mark Mitchell, which I know is a big, big ask and a big task, there’s none other than a person like Bryson Tiller, who I believe can do that from a versatility standpoint,” Gates said. “I’m excited to do not only what we did with Mark Mitchell, I want to do that with Bryson Tiller and our other host of our recruits.”

Mizzou is not done in the portal

Although not getting into exact needs, Gates specifically said, “We’re not done in the portal.” Of course, that’s a given for a program actively connected as an interest for transfer guards. Gates also highlighted the late additions in last year’s class, including guard Jayden Stone on May 4.

“(There are) still some great players out there,” Gates said. “I’m excited to get to them.”

“You cannot compete for a national championship if you don’t have the correct student athletes, if you’re not winning recruiting battles, if you’re not being able to advance previously,” Gates later added.

“But if you’re not having retention, if you’re not having the fan base, if you’re not taking care of home court to be able to win 30-plus games and only five losses in the last two years, I think that’s that’s a step forward for us.”

Gates addresses size

Missouri has achieved five McDonald’s All-American signees its program history. Two of those players — Toni Bryant and Jason Crowe Jr. — will join the team in June. Gates and his staff recruited Bryant, Crowe and Aidan Chronister to all make impacts this upcoming season.

“That lets you know the level of recruiting we have done as a staff,” Gates said. “But also what and how we’re attractive as a program, whether it’s style of play, whether it’s Mizzou Arena rocking with our fan base and even the support that our stakeholders give us in the area of NIL. It’s important to look at the style of play holistically.”

As the Tigers completed their high school class, Gates noted his young trio having narrow shoulders. His three freshmen will need to physically mature. With that in mind, the program’s focus turned to attacking the market for bigger bodies: Carey, Jones and Tiller.

“Those guys have shoulders, hips, strength and natural physiques,” Gates said. “And they play the game in a wedging way, versus just a vertical way or even a horizontal way from a guard standpoint. But also that matches well with our returning guys (Trent Burns and Trent Pierce) as well.”