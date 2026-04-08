Early Mizzou transfer portal targets: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren analyze the decisions made by T.O. Barrett, Trent Burns and Sebastian Mack before looking at a trio of early transfer portal targets — Terrence Brown Jr., Jordan Frison and Justin McBride — for Missouri men’s basketball.

Listen here:

“I was a bit surprised initially,” McAreavy said of Barrett’s decision. “Just because it felt like one of Ant Robinson or T.O. Barrett would be back and the other would probably enter the portal. So to lose both of them was a bit of a surprise. … That’s every start at point guard from last season and most of the season before. It’s going to be a big change.”

“By far the fewest returning minutes that a Dennis Gates team will have outside of the first season when everything was new,” McAreavy said. “… There’s always been two or three guys who had significantly higher minutes than what we’re seeing out of returners this year.”