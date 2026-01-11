Florida State transfer EDGE Jaden Jones signs with Mizzou

Mizzou got some much-needed depth for the defensive end group late Saturday with the addition of Florida State edge rusher Jaden Jones.

Jones was a three-star transfer product. He was ranked the No. 50 edge rusher available and No. 516 overall player in the transfer portal. Jones has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound redshirt junior was unranked coming out of high school. Which led to him going to Hutchinson Community College to begin his career.

After two seasons there, he was the No. 14 JUCO player available in the Class of 2023 and went to Florida State as a junior.

He appeared in five games his first season with the Seminoles, but did not appear again in 2024 while recovering from an injury.

In 2025 as a redshirt senior, Jones returned to the field and played in all 12 games with three starts. He amassed six total pressures, but did not have a sack.

Jones joins a Mizzou defensive end group in desperate need of depth after multiple departures. The Tigers lost Zion Young to exhausted eligibility. And Mizzou lost Damon Wilson, Javion Hilson and Nate Johnson to the transfer portal.

Jones joins a group that returns key rotational pieces in Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen. And Mizzou returns promising freshman Daeden Hopkins.

Add on the No. 2 overall JUCO prospect and No. 1 JUCO edge rusher DeMarcus Johnson, also from Hutchinson Community College and Jones becomes the fifth body in the room.

The Tigers have been in communication with a number of edge rushers in recent days and are likely still looking to add more to the room before the portal ends.