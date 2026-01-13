Florida State transfer kicker/punter Brunno Reus commits to Mizzou

Mizzou supplemented its special teams unit with the commitment of Florida State transfer kicker/punter Brunno Reus.

Reus was a three-star recruit out of high school in the class of 2025. He was ranked as the No. 5 kicker in the country according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Reus follows former Florida State special teams coordinator John Papuchis to the Tigers after Papuchis took a, still unspecified, assistant coach job with Mizzou. It’s likely now that Papuchis will take the special teams coordinator position with former Mizzou special teams coach Erik Link moving on the New Mexico.

Reus, a rising redshirt freshman, appeared in four games for the Semifinals in 2025 and made the two extra points he attempted. He did not attempt a field goal.

Reus took part in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game as a kicker.

Reus was also a punter in high school, earning a high rating as a combo specialist. The Brazil native could be who the Tigers turn to for punting duties moving into 2026, though he has not attempted a punt in his four college games.

The Tigers now have Blake Craig and Oliver Robbins returning at kicker. And walk-on specialist John Butcher returning as a possible punter. Butcher transferred from Grossmont Community College going into the 2025 season, but did not see the field for Mizzou.

Papuchis likely had influence convincing the staff to bring in Reus for his potential, with an opportunity to compete in all three kicking phases. Specific kicking camp ratings had him among the top five punters in the country in high school.