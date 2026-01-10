Florida transfer WR Naeshaun Montgomery commits to Mizzou

Mizzou knew it needed to make a handful of moves to fill the receiver room coming into the transfer portal.

The Tigers made their third addition Saturday with Florida‘s Naeshaun Montgomery.

Montgomery is a three-star portal prospect. He is ranked No. 56 among receivers and No. 336 among all players available.

Montgomery joined the Gators as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2025. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound receiver out of Miami Central High School played in four games this season. He made three catches for 26 yards.

Three of the games he appeared in were SEC contests.

In limited opportunities, Montgomery lined up in the slot 15 times and out wide six times.

The rising redshirt freshman joins a group of Mizzou portal additions that includes Caleb Goodie (No. 76 receiver, No. 490 overall) from Cincinnati and Horatio Fields (No. 40 receiver, No. 225 overall) from Auburn.

That group will join a returning Mizzou room that lost a strong majority of its production. The Tigers lost Kevin Coleman, Xavier Loyd and Logan Muckey to eligibility. Then Mizzou lost Marquis Johnson, Joshua Manning, James Madison and Daniel Blood to the transfer portal.

The Tigers return just three players who were true freshmen in 2025: Donovan Olugbode, DaMarion Fowlkes and Shaun Terry. Terry will be a redshirt freshman, the other two will be sophomores.

Mizzou also brought in two receivers in the Class of 2025 with three-stars Jabari Brady and Devyon Hill-Lomax.

The Tigers likely still need at least one more receiver in the portal. That would bring the room to nine scholarship receivers, which is the same amount Mizzou carried last season.