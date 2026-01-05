Former Iowa State pledge Jocques Felix commits to Mizzou

Missouri continued to make splashes Monday.

The Tigers received the commitment of Class of 2026 three-star Jocques Felix. The St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter defensive lineman decommitted from Iowa State in November following an official visit. Felix officially visited Missouri on Monday.

Missouri signed one defensive lineman — Rivals Industry four-star Tajh Overton — during the Early Signing Period for the 2026 class in December. Tigers defensive tackles coach David Blackwell pursued additional options in Jae’Lin Battle, Danny Beale III and Anthony Kennedy Jr., but the trio signed elsewhere.

Missouri currently has six scholarship defensive tackles on its roster, including redshirt seniors Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall. With three defensive tackles exhausting eligibility, Missouri will need depth, which is how Felix could factor in as an in-state product who could develop in the program. The Tigers have yet to offer the 18th-overall recruit in the state.

With Felix visiting at the same time as transfer portal targets, Missouri will keep hosting prep prospects this month. Three-star running back and former Syracuse commit D’Antae Sheffey scheduled his official visit for next weekend.

Lee’s Summit (Mo.) wide receiver and Northwest Missouri State commit Karsten Fiene will be on campus Jan. 17. Liberty (Mo.) North cornerback Trashundon Neal will also look to add Missouri to his visit plans after being offered Saturday.