Skip to main content
Missouri
Join Now

Former Mizzou captain Barrett Banister tabs Jake Breske as person 'you want in your building'

Missouri Tigers football recruiting insider Kenny Van Dorenby: Kenny Van Doren10 minutes agothevandalorian
USATSI_19540781
Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Barrett Banister (11) runs the ball against the New Mexico State Aggies during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Former Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister, a walk-on turned captain, dove into his relationship with president of recruiting Jake Breske.

Join for $1
then billed annually
MizzouToday
+
+
One subscription: The best Missouri Tigers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.