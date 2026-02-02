Former Mizzou captain Barrett Banister tabs Jake Breske as person 'you want in your building'by: Kenny Van Doren10 minutes agothevandalorianRead In AppNov 19, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Barrett Banister (11) runs the ball against the New Mexico State Aggies during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY SportsFormer Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister, a walk-on turned captain, dove into his relationship with president of recruiting Jake Breske.