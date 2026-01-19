Tigers in the NFL: Harrison Mevis sinks game-winning field goal in divisional round

Harrison Mevis got his redemption.

The Los Angeles Rams kicker missed one field goal attempt during the regular season. In a Week 16 bout with the Seattle Seahawks, the former Missouri specialist went wide right on a go-ahead, 48-yard field goal with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

On Sunday against Chicago Bears in the NFC divisional round, Mevis lined up from 42-yards out in overtime. The kicker — who is not shy from the walk-off opportunity — drilled it, eliminating former teammate Luther Burden III from the playoffs in a 20-17 victory.

The kick marked a game long for Mevis, who went 2-for-2 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points. Burden tallied three receptions on seven targets for 24 yards. The rookie wideout also logged two solo tackles and one rush for no gain.

How other Tigers performed in the divisional round

Late into the week, Drew Lock took first-team practice reps for the Seahawks.

Lock, the backup for the NFC West champions, ended up not being needed as the starter Saturday in the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers. Sam Darnold played through an oblique injury, navigating Seattle to a 41-6 win.

While cruising to a victory in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks pulled their starters and lined up Lock under center. The former Missouri quarterback played the final two offensive drives for Seattle, handing the ball off six straight times. Lock didn’t attempt a pass, but he will now meet Mevis in the NFC Championship Game.

49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott logged one assisted tackle in his final game of the season.

In the Denver Broncos’ 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Tyler Badie caught one of his two targets for seven yards. The running back also returned one kickoff for 27 yards. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine didn’t record any traditional stats.