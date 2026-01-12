Tigers in the NFL: Ty'Ron Hopper snags interception in wild-card loss to Bears

Even in a contest highlighted by the Chicago Bears’ continued success, Ty’Ron Hopper left his mark on the wild-card round.

The Green Bay Packers linebacker picked off Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in the third quarter. Williams floated back on fourth and 1 inside the Packers’ 10-yard line and lofted a pass over tight end Cole Kmet into the hands of Hopper, who returned it seven yards.

Hopper finished Saturday’s 31-27 loss with two tackles (one solo) and one pass defended. Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III caught three of his seven targets for 42 yards, lost four yards on his lone run and logged a tackle after Williams’ first interception in the second quarter.

How other Tigers performed in wild-card games

In a 34-31 victory over Saturday for the Los Angeles Rams, Harrison Mevis tallied 10 points. He made all six of his kicks. The first-year starter connected on two field goals with a long of 46 yards. Former Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans didn’t record a snap for the Carolina Panthers.

Defensive lineman Jordan Elliott started Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers in their 23-19 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Missouri will now be represented by whichever NFC team makes the Super Bowl, continuing a six-year streak of at least one team featuring a former Tiger.